METALS-Copper steady, below 4-month peak; stimulus eyed

* Pockets of improvement seen in China fixed asset investment * Softer dollar gives metals an added boost * Coming up: Germany wholesale price index for August at 0600 GMT (Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - London copper was flat on Tuesday, though it was down from a four-month peak hit in the previous session, with investors looking to German law courts and a Fed meeting this week for stimulus developments, while a raft of Chinese infrastructure spending plans supported prices. Poor U.S. job figures for August last week raised the chances that the Federal Reserve will take out extra insurance against an economic relapse by plumping for fresh monetary stimulus as it winds up a two-day meeting on Thursday. The euro hovered below a near-four-month peak against the dollar on Tuesday as traders grew wary after the currency's sharp gains late last week and ahead of key events in Europe and the United States. Ahead of the Fed meeting, Germany's constitutional court will rule on the euro zone's bailout fund on Wednesday. European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's pronouncement last week that the ECB will insulate its highly indebted members from lofty borrowing costs by purchasing bonds has also spurred investment in commodities. "From our side, we expect prices to stabilise. If any easing announcements are more pronounced than expected you can easily have prices trend higher. The dollar has come under pressure, so part of this move is dollar related," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management. A weaker dollar makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $8,060 a tonne by 0700 GMT, erasing earlier losses to stand little changed. Prices in the previous session hit $8,109.75 a tonne, the highest since May 10. Copper has erased year-to-date losses of 5 percent seen in June to post gains of more than 5 percent, most of which were added in September. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rallied 0.41 percent to end at 58,360 yuan ($9,200) a tonne, having earlier hit 58,370, the highest since April 10. Ahead of Wednesday's ruling, Chancellor Angela Merkel won backing for her stance on the ECB's bond buying plans from a key leader of her Bavarian allies, after others from the southern German party had attacked the scheme as dangerous and possibly illegal. But European shares looked set to fall on Tuesday as some investors grew wary in the run-up to the Constitutional Court ruling. GREEN LIGHT Also supporting commodities was a series of spending and subsidy announcements by top metals consumer China, which accounted for 40 percent of refined copper demand last year. "It's probably a bit early to call for an acceleration (in housing market growth) but at least the drag on the housing side is likely to disappear. We have seen from the provinces and the government some stimulus measures, so that should help," added Schnider. Fixed asset investment, which accounted for half of China's net economic growth in the first-half of 2012, grew 20.2 percent between January and August compared to the year earlier period, even as China's factories ran at their slowest rate for 39 months, data on Sunday showed. Officials last week also revealed they had given the green light to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion, as Beijing seeks to energise the economy. The announcement fuelled investor hopes the world's growth engine may get a lift in the fourth quarter of the year and beyond. RBC Capital said in a note that expectations a third round of quantitative easing out of the U.S. is imminent coupled with an easing cycle in China sparked a metals price turnaround, but that gains are likely to be tempered from here. "China is slowing and the U.S. with practically zero interest rates is still in need of a liquidity injection. This is not the base upon which dreams are made," it said. "Overall we do remain bullish coming out of the summer and do expect higher prices as we head into Q4, however the upside should be limited to levels within reason from here." China's production of most base metals rose in August, reversing declines in the previous month, with primary aluminium hitting an all-time monthly high, official data showed on Tuesday, as smelters expect demand to improve in the next 3 or 4 months. PRICES Base metals prices at 0700 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8060.00 -8.00 -0.10 6.05 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 58360 240 +0.41 5.42 HG COPPER DEC2 368.25 -0.60 -0.16 7.17 LME Alum 2053.00 -7.00 -0.34 1.63 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15770 -10 -0.06 -0.47 LME Zinc 1987.00 -28.00 -1.39 7.70 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15385 -10 -0.06 3.99 LME Nickel 16715.00 -60.00 -0.36 -10.66 LME Lead 2105.50 -14.50 -0.68 3.46 SHFE PB FUT 15860.00 -45.00 -0.28 3.76 LME Tin 20500.00 -100.00 -0.49 6.77 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1415 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph Radford)