METALS-Copper jumps to multi-month highs on Fed stimulus

* LME copper hits 4-month high, ShFE copper hits 5-month high * LME copper on track for weekly gain of more than 4 pct * LME tin, ShFE zinc up more than 4 pct * Fed to pump in $40 bln per month until jobs market lifts (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices rallied on Friday, with benchmark London and Chinese contracts at their highest in up to five months, after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a new round of aggressive stimulus that could boost demand for industrial metals. Optimism in financial markets lifted Asian shares and drove the euro to a four-month high against the dollar after the Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the world's largest economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market. "The announcement of the Fed to introduce a bold bond buying program triggered further gains in commodity prices," said Credit Suisse in a research note, adding that industrial metals could extend their gains in the next few days, with investors expected to focus on U.S. industrial output data later in the session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 3.7 percent to a session high of $8,371 a tonne, the highest since May 2, before giving up some gains to trade at $8,335 by 0712 GMT. London copper is on track for a weekly increase of more than 4 percent, which would bring its gains over two weeks to over 9 percent, the biggest two-week rise since November last year. The January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shot up over 4 percent to a session high of 60,480 yuan ($9,600) per tonne, its loftiest since April, but slipped to 60,370 yuan by its session close. Base metals rose across the board, with Shanghai zinc jumping 4.4 percent at one point to 15,980 yuan, its highest since March. LME tin rallied more than 4 percent, revisiting a four-month peak of $21,200 it had touched on Wednesday. While traders predicted a spike in base metal prices, they doubted if the rally could be sustained for long, as downstream copper demand in China remained sluggish with spot copper trading at a 200-400 yuan discount to ShFE prompt September futures. "It's hard to say how long this rally will last, given the uncertainties over how long the Fed will keep this stimulus going and how effective it will be," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du. SCEPTICAL The slowdown in leading emerging market economies China, India and Russia will persist over the coming quarters, while the outlook for the euro zone remains weak, Paris-based economic think-tank OECD said on Thursday. The European Central Bank voiced similar concerns, saying economic growth in the region was expected to remain weak and that "heightened uncertainty" was weighing on confidence. In industry news, Russia's RUSAL, the world's largest producer of primary aluminium, could offer floating premiums in term supply contracts it negotiates with consumers for 2013, with both sides reluctant to set long-term deals as spot market premiums reach record highs. The company chief executive, Oleg Deripaska, said he saw LME aluminium prices rising to $2,300 per tonne in the first half of 2013. In China, aluminium profile manufacturers in Guangdong have reported a rise in orders this month, after a decline in order books in the past 3-4 months. Analysts and industry sources point see this as a sign of recovering demand. Base metals prices at 0712 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8335.00 260.00 +3.22 9.67 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 60370 2250 +3.87 8.52 LME Alum 2141.00 39.00 +1.86 5.99 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15890 180 +1.15 0.32 HG COPPER DEC2 380.35 9.35 +2.52 10.70 LME Zinc 2089.00 53.00 +2.60 13.22 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15845 540 +3.53 7.10 LME Nickel 17315.00 565.00 +3.37 -7.46 LME Lead 2232.50 75.00 +3.48 9.71 SHFE PB FUT 16200 400 +2.53 5.95 LME Tin 21075.00 725.00 +3.56 9.77 LME/Shanghai arb 1265 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3296 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)