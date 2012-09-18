METALS-Copper eases for second day as stimulus rally sputters

* China copper fabricators demand down 10-15 pct this year -trader * Japan 4Q aluminium premiums set up 24 pct to record $254-$255 * Coming up; Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sept at 0900 GMT (Adds comments, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Copper eased for a second straight session on Tuesday as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S. stimulus began to splutter, with traders from top metals consumer China unwilling to chase prices that last week hit the highest since May. Markets have paused from last week's rallies as investors calculate the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eye whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. The Fed said on Sept. 13 it was launching a new program of buying $40 billion a month of mortgage-backed securities bonds, known as quantitative easing (QE) that would be open ended as it sought to improve the U.S. labour market outlook. "We have to assume that commodity prices are being inflated by QE3, the weaker dollar and the prospect of some form of demand hasn't come through yet... there's a lot of money chasing a little bit of yield," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of Barratt's Bulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. "At the beginning of the year, we were looking for a copper market deficit, but because supply was constant and demand was off, that has fallen down. Still, when China comes back on line, that deficit can appear pretty quickly," he added. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.45 percent to $8,265 a tonne by 0702 GMT, adding to modest losses seen in the previous session. Copper on Friday rose to $8,411 a tonne, its highest since May 2 and its biggest single day rally since June. The euro has rallied some nine percent from a two-year low of $1.2040 hit in July when investors were deeply worried that the currency bloc might be heading for a break-up as borrowing costs of Spain and Italy had soared. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for 40 percent of refined demand in 2011. A Reuters poll of analysts in July saw the market in a 168,500 tonne deficit this year. MKTBAL-ACL The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished 0.4 percent lower at 59,590 yuan ($9,400) a tonne. SHOT CONFIDENCE Premiums for front-month copper against the rolling third month contract have dropped to 170 yuan from more than 500 yuan last week, reflecting trader appetite that has been blunted by high prices. "This wave of rising prices is purely due to funds' desire to make money with the help of QE3," said a Shanghai-based trader at a Western bank. "Demand is very poor and there is no confidence at all. We just visited a few factories last week, there has been a 10-15 percent decrease in demand this year so far." In aluminium, fourth-quarter premiums to Japanese buyers, Asia's biggest importers of the metal, rose 24 percent from the previous quarter to a record high of $254-$255 a tonne as supplies remain tight, traders said on Tuesday. Premiums have set record highs despite a global surplus due partly to large stocks locked up by banks in financing deals. Also reflecting a lack of available supply, the cost to roll nearby aluminium contracts soared to $8.50 CMALT-0 on a tomorrow, next day delivery, basis, the highest since January, ahead of the September contract expiry this week. PRICES Base metals prices at 0702 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8265.00 -37.00 -0.45 8.75 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59590 -230 -0.38 7.64 HG COPPER DEC2 376.75 -2.45 -0.65 9.65 LME Alum 2153.00 -14.00 -0.65 6.58 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15765 -70 -0.44 -0.50 LME Zinc 2077.75 -11.25 -0.54 12.62 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15620 -95 -0.60 5.58 LME Nickel 17971.00 -249.00 -1.37 -3.95 LME Lead 2243.00 -14.00 -0.62 10.22 SHFE PB FUT 16010.00 -90.00 -0.56 4.74 LME Tin 21420.00 -155.00 -0.72 11.56 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1520 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3173 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Miral Fahmy)