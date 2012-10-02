FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper slips after 3 days of gains, U.S. data cushions
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 2, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper slips after 3 days of gains, U.S. data cushions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* LME copper volumes very low, turnover less than 1,000 lots
    * China on holiday this week, ShFE closed
    * Coming up; US ISM New York business activity index at 1345
GMT

 (Adds detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - London copper eased on Tuesday
after gaining for three sessions with holidays in top consumer
China this week keeping trade thin, although an unexpected
glimmer of expansion from the U.S. manufacturing sector
cushioned prices.
    Copper began the fourth quarter on a steady footing this
week after rallying 7.8 percent in September, when the European
Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed measures to
buttress their faltering economies.
    Still, an ongoing growth slowdown in China ahead of
October's once in a decade leadership transition has kept
traders cautious and consumers from locking in large buys,
leading to expectations of a smaller fourth quarter uptick than
usual. 
    "Last month was quite good for base metals but for the wrong
reasons -- more free money from the Federal Reserve," said Matt
Fusarelli, an analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group. 
     "For copper we are not expecting any rounds of restocking
in the fourth quarter or another jump in prices ... We expect
the (Chinese) government to be treading softly and we don't see
any bold moves in the near term."
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
eased by 0.40 percent to $8,266.50 a tonne by 0712 GMT, partly
reversing limited gains from the previous session when copper
closed up 1 percent.     
    Copper ended the third quarter little changed from the
second, although it is up around 9 percent so far this year. 
    Factory activity in China contracted in September, two
indicators showed this week, in a sign the world's No. 2 economy
lost momentum for a seventh consecutive quarter. 
    China, a crucial engine of global growth, accounted for
around 40 percent of refined copper demand last year.
    The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for holidays this
week and volume has been very low, with less than 1,000 lots of
LME copper traded on the LME so far. 
    U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expanded in September for
the first time since May as new orders and employment picked up,
but the pace of growth showed the economy was still stuck in a
slow recovery. 
    The slowdown in global growth has led several large mining
companies to review or shelve upcoming projects in recent
months, such as BHP Billiton's  decision to hold
back development of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in
South Australia.
    Most recently, Southern Copper said on Monday it
would decide in January whether to proceed with its $1.2 billion
Los Chancas project in Peru. 
    Supporting metals, the euro edged higher and held above a
three-week low against the dollar on Tuesday. A weaker dollar
makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.
 
 
   PRICES    
                                                                     
  Base metals prices at 0712 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8266.50    -33.00     -0.40      8.77
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3     --          --        --        --
  HG COPPER DEC2     377.05     -1.50     -0.40      9.74
  LME Alum          2128.75      2.75     +0.13      5.38
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3     --          --        --        --
  LME Zinc          2103.75     -5.25     -0.25     14.02
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3     --          --        --        --
  LME Nickel       18729.00     -1.00     -0.01      0.10
  LME Lead          2291.00     -1.00     -0.04     12.58
  SHFE PB FUT          --          --        --        --
  LME Tin          21741.00   -109.00     -0.50     13.23
  LME/Shanghai arb^    --
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph
Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.