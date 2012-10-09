FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper rises from one-week low, China data eyed
October 9, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

METALS-London copper rises from one-week low, China data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - London copper edged up 0.2
percent on Tuesday after it touched a one-week low in the
previous session, triggering bargain hunting from investors and
automated buy orders.
    Trade will likely stay in a tight range ahead of a slew of
data from China this week, with investors looking for clues on
the health of the world's second largest economy and top
consumer of copper.
    Festering worries over the global economy will also likely
cap any gains in the session.                      
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,202.25 per tonne by 0104 GMT,
after falling 1.3 percent on Monday.
    * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange also inched up 0.2 percent to 59,060
yuan ($9,400) per tonne. Chinese traders returned to the market
on Monday after a week-long national holiday.
    * Euro zone sentiment improved for the second consecutive
month in October with investor expectations boosted by monetary
easing from central banks and by the top German court's approval
for a new permanent bailout fund for the European currency bloc.
 
    * Germany's trade surplus hit its highest level in five
years in August after a surprise jump in exports while output
dipped only slightly, highlighting the economy's resilience to
the euro zone crisis, although economists see a slowdown ahead.
 
    * Japan's current account surplus unexpectedly rose in
August from a year earlier due to an increase in earnings on
overseas investments, but sagging exports on the faltering
Chinese economy and Europe's debt crisis still cloud the
outlook.  
    * Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund held a "thorough and robust" debate on Greece on Monday,
but failed to make significant progress in deciding how best to
get the country back on track with its bailout programme.
 
    * Italian banks are parking their money in domestic
government bonds rather than lending it to businesses, central
bank data showed on Monday, signalling a worsening credit crunch
in the euro zone's third largest economy. 
    * Investor caution is expected ahead of China economic data
this week, including money supply, yuan loans and trade balance.
    * The outlook for the world's major economies including the
United States and Germany has deteriorated slightly, although
China may be stabilising after a recent slowdown, the OECD said
on Monday. 
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday but were capped by
concerns over global growth prospects and expected weak U.S.
corporate earnings. 
    * The euro slipped from a two-week high against the dollar
and yen on Monday. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145   U.S. ICSC chain stores yy      Weekly 
0730   ECB'S Draghi speaks, Brussels  
1255   Redbook weekly U.S. retail sales  
1400   U.S. employment trend index, Sept 
   
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0104 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8202.25     17.25     +0.21      7.92
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59060       130     +0.22      6.17
  LME Alum          2085.00      2.50     +0.12      3.22
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15705        00     +0.00     -0.85
  HG COPPER DEC2     373.65      1.85     +0.50      8.75
  LME Zinc          2041.00      7.00     +0.34     10.62
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15545        25     +0.16      5.07
  LME Nickel       18099.00     24.00     +0.13     -3.27
  LME Lead          2261.00      1.00     +0.04     11.11
  SHFE PB FUT            0    -16040   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          22120.00     20.00     +0.09     15.21
  LME/Shanghai arb    1278
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 
 ($1 = 6.2872 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

