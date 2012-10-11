FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper steadies from two-week low, growth woes cap gains
October 11, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper steadies from two-week low, growth woes cap gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* China copper fabricators consider Q4 exports -analyst
    * Attention shifts to LME's upcoming industry event
    * Indonesia tin exports jump 75 pct in Sept -official

 (Adds detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Copper steadied on Thursday
from two-week lows in line with a rebound in the euro, but more
weak forecasts from U.S. companies and a downgrade to Spain's
credit rating eroded risk appetite, capping the metal's advance.
    Oil major Chevron Corp followed aluminium producer
Alcoa in lowering its demand forecast on Wednesday,
souring sentiment and dampening demand expectations for
industrial metals.  
    The news came after the International Monetary Fund cut its
global growth forecast for the second time since April and the
World Bank said there was a risk the slowdown in China could
worsen and last longer than many analysts had forecast.
  
    "The mining companies and Alcoa are saying they're expecting
reduced demand, the IMF and World Bank have said growth is going
lower ... There's too much negative news out there. It's an
issue until we get some concrete earnings that tell us there's
an improvement," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
Barratt's Bulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
    "When it comes to demand for primary (copper) imports, tell
me what is positive out there, for copper there has been a
supply issue, but people are happy to buy only what they need,
when they need it."
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded little changed at $8,158 a tonne by 0704 GMT, steadying
from two-week lows of $8,105 hit earlier in the session.
    Prices which rallied nearly 10 percent in the wake of easing
announcements by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a bond buying
promise by the European Central Bank on Sept. 6 have now lost
their froth as markets get to grips with the realities of
stuttering global growth and a delayed revival in China.
    The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.20 percent to close at
58,980 yuan ($9,400) a tonne.
    Aluminium, lead and nickel also hit
their lowest in around one month in early trade.
    China is the world's top consumer of metals, accounting for
40 percent of refined copper demand last year.
    The euro dipped to its lowest since Oct. 1 after Standard &
Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to
BBB-minus, before it recovered, easing pressure on metals. 
  
    A stronger greenback dents the appeal of U.S. dollar-priced
metals to holders of other currencies. 
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    Tepid demand growth and improving mine supply will next year
swing the copper market into a 458,000-tonne surplus, snapping a
three-year run of deficits, the International Copper Study Group
(ICSG) said on Wednesday. 
    Along similar lines, China's demand signals remained so
slack for the fourth quarter that some semis manufacturers were
considering further exports of surplus stock, a China copper
analyst at a producer said.
    "Seasonally, in July and August we expect weaker demand but
by October it should improve. But some copper semis producers
are saying that Q4 orders are in line with Q3, and maybe even
have declined a little bit. They're talking about exporting
their extra copper to foreign countries," she said.
    "Codelco import cathode negotiations are coming up and so
are TC/RC (treatment and refining charge) talks, so we can find
a signal on growth expectations for next year. There may be some
change in sentiment after LME Week in London next week," she
added.
    Top copper producer Chile's Codelco is expected
to agree on term premiums of around $105 for shipments of
refined copper cathode to China during the industry's key event,
LME Week, when smelters will also hammer out 2013 processing
fees with miners. 
    In other metals, a resumption in tin shipments from
Indonesia, the world's top exporter, could weigh on prices that
rallied more than 10 percent in September in part as markets
responded to a halt in exports.
    Refined tin exports gained 75 percent last month to 9,874.47
tonnes from 5,645.87 tonnes in August, a trade official
said. 
    
                                                                    
  Base metals prices at 0703 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8158.00     -7.00     -0.09      7.34
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    58980       120     +0.20      6.54
  HG COPPER DEC2     371.80      0.00     +0.00      8.21
  LME Alum          1998.75    -10.25     -0.51     -1.05
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15530       -55     -0.35     -1.99
  LME Zinc          1980.00      6.00     +0.30      7.32
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15320       -90     -0.58      3.55
  LME Nickel       17720.00     50.00     +0.28     -5.29
  LME Lead          2196.25     -0.75     -0.03      7.92
  SHFE PB FUT      15820.00    -90.00     -0.57      3.50
  LME Tin          21750.00    -75.00     -0.34     13.28
  LME/Shanghai arb^     926
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
