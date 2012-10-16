FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper lifted by stronger equities, euro
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 16, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper lifted by stronger equities, euro

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices firmed on
Tuesday, lifted as equities and the euro were buoyed by
better-than-expected corporate earnings from Citigroup Inc 
and by hopes for progress in battling Europe's debt crisis.  
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.6 percent to $8,142.50 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after
falling 0.4 percent on Monday. 
    * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 58,770 yuan
($9,400) per tonne.
    * Benign inflation in September showed China has scope to
ease policy even as evidence mounts that earlier pro-growth
measures are gaining traction, reducing the pressure on
policymakers to act as a once-a-decade leadership transition
approaches. 
    * U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans stepped
up purchases of everything from cars to electronics, a sign that
consumer spending is driving faster economic growth.
 
    * Federal Reserve officials offered divergent opinions on
Monday about the correct stance for monetary policy, pitting a
hawk against a dove over the inflation risk posed by the central
bank's massive efforts to buoy U.S. growth. 
    * The European Central Bank is losing its appetite for
cutting interest rates further and could leave them on hold for
years, preferring to tackle the impediments to its record low
borrowing costs reaching the crisis-hit countries that need them
most. 
    * German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman ruled out on
Monday a further debt restructuring, or 'haircut', for Greece
and said Athens must press on with tough economic reforms.
 
    * Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , the top
copper producer in China, plans to cut domestic sales and
increase exports of the metal next year to take advantage of
strong copper prices on the London Metal Exchange, a senior
executive said. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks
and positive U.S. data cheered investor mood. 
    * The euro ended flat against the dollar on Monday in a day
of volatile trade, as investors awaited clarity on when Spain
may request a bailout that would set the stage for the European
Central Bank to lower its cost of borrowing by buying its
debt. 
            
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900  Germany     ZEW economic sentiment  Oct   
0900  Euro zone   Inflation               Sep   
0900  Euro zone   Eurostat trade          Aug   
1145  U.S.        ICSC chain store sales        
1230  U.S.        CPI                     Sep    
1255  U.S.        Redbook weekly retail sales       
1315  U.S.        Industrial output       Sep      
1400  U.S.        NAHB housing market index Oct  
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8142.50     48.00     +0.59      7.14
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    58770       220     +0.38      5.64
  LME Alum          1974.00     11.00     +0.56     -2.28
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15495        00     +0.00     -2.18
  HG COPPER DEC2     370.50      0.35     +0.09      7.83
  LME Zinc          1927.00     12.50     +0.65      4.44
  SHFE ZN FUT FEB3    15260        30     +0.20      3.14
  LME Nickel       17199.00    104.00     +0.61     -8.08
  LME Lead          2120.00     14.00     +0.66      4.18
  SHFE PB FUT         15730        10     +0.06      2.88
  LME Tin          21075.00    -20.00     -0.09      9.77
  LME/Shanghai arb     963
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.2707 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.