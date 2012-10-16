METALS-Copper lifted by stronger equities, euro

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices firmed on Tuesday, lifted as equities and the euro were buoyed by better-than-expected corporate earnings from Citigroup Inc and by hopes for progress in battling Europe's debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.6 percent to $8,142.50 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after falling 0.4 percent on Monday. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 58,770 yuan ($9,400) per tonne. * Benign inflation in September showed China has scope to ease policy even as evidence mounts that earlier pro-growth measures are gaining traction, reducing the pressure on policymakers to act as a once-a-decade leadership transition approaches. * U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans stepped up purchases of everything from cars to electronics, a sign that consumer spending is driving faster economic growth. * Federal Reserve officials offered divergent opinions on Monday about the correct stance for monetary policy, pitting a hawk against a dove over the inflation risk posed by the central bank's massive efforts to buoy U.S. growth. * The European Central Bank is losing its appetite for cutting interest rates further and could leave them on hold for years, preferring to tackle the impediments to its record low borrowing costs reaching the crisis-hit countries that need them most. * German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman ruled out on Monday a further debt restructuring, or 'haircut', for Greece and said Athens must press on with tough economic reforms. * Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , the top copper producer in China, plans to cut domestic sales and increase exports of the metal next year to take advantage of strong copper prices on the London Metal Exchange, a senior executive said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investor mood. * The euro ended flat against the dollar on Monday in a day of volatile trade, as investors awaited clarity on when Spain may request a bailout that would set the stage for the European Central Bank to lower its cost of borrowing by buying its debt. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 0900 Euro zone Inflation Sep 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales 1230 U.S. CPI Sep 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct Base metals prices at 0115 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8142.50 48.00 +0.59 7.14 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58770 220 +0.38 5.64 LME Alum 1974.00 11.00 +0.56 -2.28 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15495 00 +0.00 -2.18 HG COPPER DEC2 370.50 0.35 +0.09 7.83 LME Zinc 1927.00 12.50 +0.65 4.44 SHFE ZN FUT FEB3 15260 30 +0.20 3.14 LME Nickel 17199.00 104.00 +0.61 -8.08 LME Lead 2120.00 14.00 +0.66 4.18 SHFE PB FUT 15730 10 +0.06 2.88 LME Tin 21075.00 -20.00 -0.09 9.77 LME/Shanghai arb 963 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)