METALS-Copper up on U.S. earnings, Spain rating
#Basic Materials
October 17, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper up on U.S. earnings, Spain rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Copper extended gains into a
second session on Wednesday following strong U.S. earnings
reports and after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's
investment grade, soothing some fears over the euro zone
economy.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.7 percent to $8,180 per tonne as of 0110 GMT, after
rising 0.4 percent on Monday.
    * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 58,940 yuan
($9,400) per tonne.
    * Spain's government dodged a bullet on Tuesday when Moody's
kept its sovereign rating at investment grade Baa3, assuaging
widespread fears that the euro zone country would be cut to a
junk rating. 
    * Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda plans a new round
of economic stimulus by the end of next month as the country has
entered a lull, Kyodo News reported, quoting sources close to
the prime minister. 
    * The U.S. economy came under pressure from abroad in
September as weak global demand appeared to hold back factory
output and a surge in gasoline prices dented consumers' spending
power, data showed on Tuesday.
    Other data showed only mild underlying inflation pressures,
potentially giving the Federal Reserve room to keep interest
rates low to boost the economy. 
    * BHP, the world's No.2 copper producer, said copper
production in the quarter rose 24 percent from a year ago, with
its majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile headed for a 20
percent production increase in fiscal 2013. 
    * Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, cut
its copper products output this year in response to weaker
demand, a company executive told Reuters in an interview on
Tuesday. 
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings
reports brightened investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month
high against the dollar as Spain dodged a bullet when Moody's
Investor Service kept Madrid's investment grade rating.
  
    * Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second day with
the support of a stronger euro on easing concerns about the
bloc's debt crisis after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and
German business sentiment improved. 
                
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230  U.S.      Building permits    Sep         
1230  U.S.      Housing starts      Sep         

                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0110 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8180.00     55.00     +0.68      7.63
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    58940       150     +0.26      5.95
  LME Alum          1966.00      9.00     +0.46     -2.67
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15500       -15     -0.10     -2.15
  HG COPPER DEC2     372.55      2.55     +0.69      8.43
  LME Zinc          1919.50     22.00     +1.16      4.04
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15190       -05     -0.03      2.67
  LME Nickel       17015.00     85.00     +0.50     -9.06
  LME Lead          2130.00     16.50     +0.78      4.67
  SHFE PB FUT         15765        25     +0.16      3.11
  LME Tin          21303.00   -197.00     -0.92     10.95
  LME/Shanghai arb    1007
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.2640 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
