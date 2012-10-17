METALS-Copper up on U.S. earnings, Spain rating

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Copper extended gains into a second session on Wednesday following strong U.S. earnings reports and after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's investment grade, soothing some fears over the euro zone economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.7 percent to $8,180 per tonne as of 0110 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent on Monday. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 58,940 yuan ($9,400) per tonne. * Spain's government dodged a bullet on Tuesday when Moody's kept its sovereign rating at investment grade Baa3, assuaging widespread fears that the euro zone country would be cut to a junk rating. * Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda plans a new round of economic stimulus by the end of next month as the country has entered a lull, Kyodo News reported, quoting sources close to the prime minister. * The U.S. economy came under pressure from abroad in September as weak global demand appeared to hold back factory output and a surge in gasoline prices dented consumers' spending power, data showed on Tuesday. Other data showed only mild underlying inflation pressures, potentially giving the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates low to boost the economy. * BHP, the world's No.2 copper producer, said copper production in the quarter rose 24 percent from a year ago, with its majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile headed for a 20 percent production increase in fiscal 2013. * Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, cut its copper products output this year in response to weaker demand, a company executive told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings reports brightened investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month high against the dollar as Spain dodged a bullet when Moody's Investor Service kept Madrid's investment grade rating. * Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro on easing concerns about the bloc's debt crisis after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Building permits Sep 1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep Base metals prices at 0110 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8180.00 55.00 +0.68 7.63 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58940 150 +0.26 5.95 LME Alum 1966.00 9.00 +0.46 -2.67 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15500 -15 -0.10 -2.15 HG COPPER DEC2 372.55 2.55 +0.69 8.43 LME Zinc 1919.50 22.00 +1.16 4.04 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15190 -05 -0.03 2.67 LME Nickel 17015.00 85.00 +0.50 -9.06 LME Lead 2130.00 16.50 +0.78 4.67 SHFE PB FUT 15765 25 +0.16 3.11 LME Tin 21303.00 -197.00 -0.92 10.95 LME/Shanghai arb 1007 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2640 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Gallagher)