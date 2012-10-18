FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper edges up for 3rd day; focus on China data
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

METALS-London copper edges up for 3rd day; focus on China data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - London copper edged up for a
third session on Thursday, boosted by encouraging U.S. housing
data, but gains were muted by a stronger dollar and ahead of the
release of China's economic growth data for the third quarter at
0200 GMT.
                    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.1 percent to $8,230.50 per tonne as of 0127 GMT,
after rising 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
    * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1 percent to 59,240 yuan ($9,500)
per tonne, catching up with London's gains.
    * Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to
its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's budding recovery is gaining traction and supporting the
wider economic recovery. 
    * China's economy likely slowed for a seventh straight
quarter in July-September, missing the government's target for
the first time since the depths of the global financial crisis,
and data on Thursday could signal still worse to come.
 
    * Two years after expanding at its fastest rate since
reunification, Germany's economic growth is seen at just 1
percent next year, finally hit by the euro zone crisis that has
hammered most of its partners. 
    *  Germany urged its European partners on Wednesday to agree
to cede control over their budgets to a central authority in
Brussels, setting up a clash with France and other single
currency members at a summit of the bloc's leaders this
week. 
    * The International Monetary Fund called on the eve of a
European Union summit for both Spain and Italy to seek euro zone
assistance to draw a line under the bloc's debt crisis, but Rome
has rebuffed the idea and Madrid seems likely to apply alone.
     
        
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose to their highest in seven months on
Thursday, buoyed by a surge in U.S. housing starts that has
followed other positive economic data, helping to further ease
worries about a slowdown in global growth. 
    *  The dollar firmed on Thursday, while the euro fell but
hovered near multi-week highs. The euro could see a steeper
setback if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries
about the health of the world's second biggest economy. 
 
                
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200  China     GDP                  Q3          
0200  China     Industrial output    Sep           
0200  China     Retail sales         Sep         
0200  China     Urban investment     Sep        
1230  U.S.      Jobless claims       Weekly         
1400  U.S.      Leading indicators   Sep            
1400  U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index  
           European Council meeting, Brussels (to Oct. 19)
    
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0127 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8230.50     10.50     +0.13      8.30
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59240       580     +0.99      6.49
  LME Alum          1999.00     10.00     +0.50     -1.04
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15535        45     +0.29     -1.93
  HG COPPER DEC2     375.25      0.45     +0.12      9.21
  LME Zinc          1933.00     12.00     +0.62      4.77
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15255       135     +0.89      3.11
  LME Nickel       17270.00     90.00     +0.52     -7.70
  LME Lead          2166.00      7.00     +0.32      6.44
  SHFE PB FUT         15770       105     +0.67      3.14
  LME Tin          21600.00     30.00     +0.14     12.50
  LME/Shanghai arb     981
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
