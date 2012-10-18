METALS-London copper edges up for 3rd day; focus on China data

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - London copper edged up for a third session on Thursday, boosted by encouraging U.S. housing data, but gains were muted by a stronger dollar and ahead of the release of China's economic growth data for the third quarter at 0200 GMT. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.1 percent to $8,230.50 per tonne as of 0127 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1 percent to 59,240 yuan ($9,500) per tonne, catching up with London's gains. * Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing sector's budding recovery is gaining traction and supporting the wider economic recovery. * China's economy likely slowed for a seventh straight quarter in July-September, missing the government's target for the first time since the depths of the global financial crisis, and data on Thursday could signal still worse to come. * Two years after expanding at its fastest rate since reunification, Germany's economic growth is seen at just 1 percent next year, finally hit by the euro zone crisis that has hammered most of its partners. * Germany urged its European partners on Wednesday to agree to cede control over their budgets to a central authority in Brussels, setting up a clash with France and other single currency members at a summit of the bloc's leaders this week.  * The International Monetary Fund called on the eve of a European Union summit for both Spain and Italy to seek euro zone assistance to draw a line under the bloc's debt crisis, but Rome has rebuffed the idea and Madrid seems likely to apply alone.  * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose to their highest in seven months on Thursday, buoyed by a surge in U.S. housing starts that has followed other positive economic data, helping to further ease worries about a slowdown in global growth. * The dollar firmed on Thursday, while the euro fell but hovered near multi-week highs. The euro could see a steeper setback if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health of the world's second biggest economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q3 0200 China Industrial output Sep 0200 China Retail sales Sep 0200 China Urban investment Sep 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. Leading indicators Sep 1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index European Council meeting, Brussels (to Oct. 19) Base metals prices at 0127 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8230.50 10.50 +0.13 8.30 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59240 580 +0.99 6.49 LME Alum 1999.00 10.00 +0.50 -1.04 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15535 45 +0.29 -1.93 HG COPPER DEC2 375.25 0.45 +0.12 9.21 LME Zinc 1933.00 12.00 +0.62 4.77 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15255 135 +0.89 3.11 LME Nickel 17270.00 90.00 +0.52 -7.70 LME Lead 2166.00 7.00 +0.32 6.44 SHFE PB FUT 15770 105 +0.67 3.14 LME Tin 21600.00 30.00 +0.14 12.50 LME/Shanghai arb 981 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)