METALS-Copper steadies after China, U.S. data

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on Friday, remaining on track to post a 1.1 percent weekly rise following data which suggested stabilisation in the Chinese economy and recovery in the United States were slowly gaining traction. Price movements will likely be limited ahead of a once-a-decade leadership transition in China at the Communist Party Congress beginning on Nov. 8. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading flat for a second session in a row at $8,220 per tonne at 0115 GMT. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also unchanged at 59,130 yuan ($9,500) per tonne, after ending the previous session 0.8 percent higher. It is on track to post a 0.2 percent fall on the week, its fourth consecutive weekly drop. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits spiked last week, reversing a sharp decline in the prior week but still pointing to a labour market that is slowly healing. * China likely hit the bottom of a seven-quarter long economic downturn between July and September, but the slowest three months of growth since the depths of the financial crisis and a cloudy housing market outlook make recovery prospects tepid. * European Union leaders took a big stride towards establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone, striking a deal under which the bloc's rescue fund could start recapitalising ailing banks next year, a French government source said. * Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. * The central bank of Brazil, one of the world's biggest developing nations, signaled on Thursday that a year-long monetary policy easing cycle has come to an end but gave no new hints on how long it will keep interest rates at record lows while an economic recovery takes. * Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, has lowered by $5 a tonne the premium it will charge in 2013 to deliver metal to clients in Europe, two separate sources told Reuters. * Chinese copper smelters are seeking to increase treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2013 raw material concentrate term imports by about a quarter from this year after they received higher charges for spot deals this week. * Miner Xstrata reported a dip in third-quarter copper volumes, dented by its shift to new operations but also by ongoing trouble at the giant Collahuasi mine, where production fell 44 percent. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned by easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis. * The dollar index bounced off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies as the euro backtracked to $1.3072, from Thursday's high around $1.3129. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment Sep 0600 Germany Producer prices Sep 0800 Euro zone Current account Aug 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Base metals prices at 0115 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8220.00 0.00 +0.00 8.16 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59130 00 +0.00 6.29 LME Alum 2014.00 -1.00 -0.05 -0.30 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15555 05 +0.03 -1.80 HG COPPER DEC2 374.50 0.20 +0.05 8.99 LME Zinc 1921.75 0.75 +0.04 4.16 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15160 -50 -0.33 2.47 LME Nickel 17320.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.43 LME Lead 2155.00 -2.00 -0.09 5.90 SHFE PB FUT 15720 -45 -0.29 2.81 LME Tin 21700.00 -75.00 -0.34 13.02 LME/Shanghai arb 980 ($1 = 6.2503 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)