METALS-Copper steadies after China, U.S. data
October 19, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper steadies after China, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on
Friday, remaining on track to post a 1.1 percent weekly rise
following data which suggested stabilisation in the Chinese
economy and recovery in the United States were slowly gaining
traction.    
    Price movements will likely be limited ahead of a
once-a-decade leadership transition in China at the Communist
Party Congress beginning on Nov. 8.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was trading flat for a second session in a row at $8,220 per
tonne at 0115 GMT.
    * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was also unchanged at 59,130 yuan
($9,500) per tonne, after ending the previous session 0.8
percent higher. It is on track to post a 0.2 percent fall on the
week, its fourth consecutive weekly drop.
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits spiked last week, reversing a sharp decline in the
prior week but still pointing to a labour market that is slowly
healing. 
    * China likely hit the bottom of a seven-quarter long
economic downturn between July and September, but the slowest
three months of growth since the depths of the financial crisis
and a cloudy housing market outlook make recovery prospects
tepid. 
    * European Union leaders took a big stride towards
establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone,
striking a deal under which the bloc's rescue fund could start
recapitalising ailing banks next year, a French government
source said. 
    *  Greek police clashed with anti-austerity protesters
hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike
that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill.
 
    * The central bank of Brazil, one of the world's biggest
developing nations, signaled on Thursday that a year-long
monetary policy easing cycle has come to an end but gave no new
hints on how long it will keep interest rates at record lows
while an economic recovery takes. 
    * Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper
miner, has lowered by $5 a tonne the premium it will charge in
2013 to deliver metal to clients in Europe, two separate sources
told Reuters. 
    * Chinese copper smelters are seeking to increase treatment
and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2013 raw material concentrate
term imports by about a quarter from this year after they
received higher charges for spot deals this week.
 
    *  Miner Xstrata reported a dip in third-quarter
copper volumes, dented by its shift to new operations but also
by ongoing trouble at the giant Collahuasi mine, where
production fell 44 percent. 
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains
from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned by
easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis. 
    * The dollar index bounced off a one-month low
against a basket of major currencies as the euro backtracked to
$1.3072, from Thursday's high around $1.3129. 
 
                
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200  China     Foreign direct investment   Sep  
0600  Germany   Producer prices             Sep       
0800  Euro zone Current account             Aug        
1400  U.S.      Existing home sales         Sep      
1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data  
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8220.00      0.00     +0.00      8.16
  SHFE CU FUT JAN3    59130        00     +0.00      6.29
  LME Alum          2014.00     -1.00     -0.05     -0.30
  SHFE AL FUT JAN3    15555        05     +0.03     -1.80
  HG COPPER DEC2     374.50      0.20     +0.05      8.99
  LME Zinc          1921.75      0.75     +0.04      4.16
  SHFE ZN FUT JAN3    15160       -50     -0.33      2.47
  LME Nickel       17320.00      0.00     +0.00     -7.43
  LME Lead          2155.00     -2.00     -0.09      5.90
  SHFE PB FUT         15720       -45     -0.29      2.81
  LME Tin          21700.00    -75.00     -0.34     13.02
  LME/Shanghai arb     980
 ($1 = 6.2503 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
