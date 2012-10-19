METALS-Copper down, Chinese consumer demand question weighs

* Tepid rebound expected in China economy in Q4 - analysts * China Jan-Sept FDI down 3.8 pct on year to $83.4 bln * China trade recovery not confirmed by Sept data - MOFCOM * Uncertain Chinese Q4 copper demand caps gains - analyst * Coming up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London copper edged down on Friday, but was on track to post a 0.3 percent weekly rise, weighed down by sluggish downstream demand in China which is expected to improve only slightly by the end of the year. Losses are likely to be capped by recent data suggesting China's economy is stabilising, and a recovery in the United States is slowly gaining traction, but investors' attention has turned to consumer demand for base metals, and by how much it might recover in the fourth quarter. "Now that the Chinese and U.S. economies appear to be stable, traders are focusing more on base metals' fundamentals, which are still weak," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. Many economists believe a rebound in China's economy in the fourth quarter is likely to be mild, with the country's Commerce Ministry warning that a recovery trend in exports was not confirmed, despite a surge in exports in September. The tepid recovery that analysts expect was also underlined by China's foreign direct investment data, which showed inflows falling 3.8 percent in the first nine months from a year ago, extending the longest run of declines since the depths of the global financial crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $8,149.75 per tonne by 0718 GMT, dragged down by a firmer dollar. The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1.1 percent to close the session at 58,460 yuan ($9,400) per tonne, influenced by lower share prices. It logged a 1.1 percent fall on the week, its fourth consecutive weekly drop. In the physical markets, Chinese spot copper was trading at a discount to the ShFE front-month contract of up to 200 yuan, indicative of slow spot demand. "Chinese copper trading activity has ticked up from before the Oct. 1 National Day holiday but consumer demand remains sluggish overall," said Yang Changhua, an analyst from China's state-backed research firm Antaike. "We believe demand will improve a bit in the fourth quarter, but prices won't cross above $8,800." Europe gave some cheer to the markets, after EU leaders took a big stride towards establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone next year, paving the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks. In industry news, Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, has lowered by $5 a tonne the premium it will charge in 2013 to deliver metal to clients in Europe, two separate sources told Reuters. Chinese copper smelters also want to increase treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2013 raw material concentrate term imports by about a quarter from this year, after they received higher charges for spot deals this week. Base metals prices at 0718 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8149.75 -70.25 -0.85 7.23 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58460 -670 -1.13 5.09 LME Alum 2003.75 -11.25 -0.56 -0.80 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15515 -35 -0.23 -2.05 HG COPPER DEC2 371.45 -2.85 -0.76 8.11 LME Zinc 1905.00 -16.00 -0.83 3.25 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15065 -145 -0.95 1.82 LME Nickel 17166.00 -154.00 -0.89 -8.25 LME Lead 2137.00 -20.00 -0.93 5.01 SHFE PB FUT 15665 -100 -0.63 2.45 LME Tin 21560.00 -215.00 -0.99 12.29 LME/Shanghai arb 1126 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2503 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford, Richard Pullin, Daniel Magnowski)