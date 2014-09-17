METALS-London copper up as Fed rate hike expectations unwind

* Short covering, stop-loss buying support copper

* Report of targeted stimulus to 5 big China banks lends support

* Coming Up: Fed issues statement after policy meeting at 1800 GMT (Adds detail; updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - London copper climbed on Wednesday to near its highest in a week as investors backed away from expectations the Federal Reserve would bring forward its timeline to raise interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting later in the session.

The Wall Street Journal’s Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath said the central bank would keep the words “considerable time” in its policy statement, although it might qualify them. The phrase has become a touchstone for when the Fed might start raising rates and dropping it would be read as a hawkish step.

The change in rate expectations fuelled short-covering and stop-loss buying across metals including copper, traders said, because cheaper capital supports industry and investors.

Copper prices, however, are still broadly expected to weaken towards year-end when fresh supply rolls on to the market.

“China buying had a cracking start to the year but has been softer in the past few months - seasonally it tends to be a bit weaker in the second half and credit has also tightened a little as a result of the port financing scandal in Qingdao,” analyst Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney said.

“We’re modestly bearish on copper for the fourth quarter. The driver for that is that there’s a bit of supply surge that’s happening in 2014 and 2015,” he added.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to $6,939.25 a tonne by 0722 GMT, after gains of 1.2 percent in the previous session. Benchmark copper struck a one-week high of $6,992 a tonne on Tuesday.

Adding to the case for U.S. policy makers to stand pat, U.S. producer prices were flat in August, pointing to muted inflation pressures that should allow the Federal Reserve to bide its time on raising interest rates.

Supporting metals, China’s central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into the country’s top banks, according to media reports, a sign that authorities are stepping up efforts to shore up a faltering economy.

Hopes for fresh stimulus measures had risen after a string of worsening data out of China, including lending and industrial output in August.

China’s foreign direct investment fell to a low not seen in at least 2-1/2 years in August, underscoring the challenges to growth facing the world’s second-biggest economy.

“We have seen a wave of copper short covering and stop-loss buying,” broker Sucden said in a note.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded at 49,480 yuan ($8,059) up 1.9 percent on the day.

Reflecting the outlook for improving supply, Newmont Mining Corp expects its idled Batu Hijau copper mine and mill in Indonesia to be fully operational six-to-eight weeks after it receives a promised export permit, Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Tuesday.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin