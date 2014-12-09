METALS-Aluminium hits multi-month lows, others down on China worries

* Upcoming Chinese data expected to be weak

* Nickel demand has been weak -analyst

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Aluminium dropped to multi-month lows in London and Shanghai on Tuesday on concerns over excess supply while other base metals fell ahead of expected weak economic data from top metals consumer China.

China’s leaders who opened a key economic meeting on Tuesday have been advised to cut next year’s economic growth target to 7 percent.

“We could see some headlines today or tomorrow from the conference,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

“There are data releases this week, including total social financing, FAI (fixed asset investment) and IP (industrial production), which most likely will be a bit softer, so that won’t help metals sentiment,” she added.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $1,959.50 a tonne in official trading after touching a session low of $1,952, the weakest in 1-1/2 months.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange sank as much as 1.2 percent to 13,245 yuan ($2,139), its lowest level in more than eight months.

“Supply is growing steadily, with new capacity and idled plants (restarting),” said analyst Paul Adkins of consultancy AZ China in Beijing. “Demand is sputtering. It’s a combination of weak macroeconomic signals and pre-year-end wind-down.”

Some Chinese manufacturers have been exporting semi-processed aluminium shapes, sidestepping export tariffs and easing a supply shortage in the rest of the world.

China exported 390,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in November, up from October’s 380,000 tonnes.

“We are hearing that the authorities are now tightening the screws in regards to exports, with closer inspections of paperwork and metal,” Adkins added.

Across other metals, copper failed to trade in official rings and was bid down 0.8 percent at $6,354.50 a tonne.

Near-term losses are likely to be modest after data showed short positions in Comex copper hit an all-time high, Fu said.

“That means there’s probably some headwinds, but the near-term downside could be limited because you’ve already reached maximum shorts.”

LME nickel slid 2.3 percent in official trading to $16,325 a tonne.

Not only has higher than expected nickel ore shipments from the Philippines weighed on prices, but global consumption has also been lacklustre, said Jim Lennon, consultant with Macquarie in London.

“Demand has weakened in Q4 in part due to falling nickel prices, leading to heavy destocking in stainless steel. We now don’t expect a deficit (in the global nickel market) until Q2 2015,” Lennon told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.

Zinc shed 0.8 percent in official rings to $2,199 a tonne, lead lost 1.1 percent to $2,012.50 after touching a three-week low, and tin dipped 0.3 percent to $20,400.

