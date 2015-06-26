FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper set for first weekly climb in 6 weeks, China easing supports
June 26, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

METALS-Copper set for first weekly climb in 6 weeks, China easing supports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets look to China official PMI next week, U.S. jobs
data
    * China's huge nickel imports not demand driven - Natixis
    * Coming up: University of Michigan consumer sentiment at
1400 GMT

 (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - London copper was on track
for its first weekly climb since mid-May on Friday, buoyed by
early signs that Chinese stimulus measures may be feeding into
fragile support for the market, curbing the impact of a seasonal
slowdown in demand. 
    Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international
creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday to either avert a default next week or start preparing
to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.
 
   "Although the dollar has been strong, copper prices have been
relatively stable. That suggests that people are becoming more
optimistic," said Jonathan Barratt, Chief Investment Officer at
Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
    "We have advised our clients they should be taking on supply
now at these levels because we think we are very close to a
low."
    The euro edged down as investors eyed weekend Greece talks.
 
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.1 percent to $5,775.50 a tonne by 0735 GMT, after a
small gain from the previous session. Prices were set to log a
weekly climb of 2 percent, but were still facing a monthly loss
of 4 percent for June. 
    Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.8
percent to 42,300 yuan ($6,813) a tonne.
    Buyers in China domestic market have paid the highest
premiums this week for spot refined copper since January as
supplies fell this month and demand rose from makers of copper
rods, tubes and cable, traders said. 
    Copper also remains supported by expectations mine supply
could disappoint, with ore increasingly harder to access.    
    Canada's Teck Resources Ltd said it would suspend copper
production at its Quebrada Blanca operations in northern Chile
after unexpected ground movement was observed near an ore
leaching plant on Thursday. 
    In other metals, LME nickel sagged 1.2 percent to
$12,550, now teetering towards 6-year lows of $12,205 struck in 
mid April. Traders have been shipping metal to China in the
expectation the ShFE will list a broader array of brands for
delivery against its new contract. 
    "The rise in Chinese refined nickel imports has everything
to do with the new ShFE nickel contract, and nothing to do with
stronger Chinese demand," said Natixis in a note.
    Backing up that theory, one Singapore-based trader noted a
narrowing gap in China between premiums for domestic and global
brands. "I don't think it's consumption related," he said.  
    Next week, markets will be eyeing an official gauge of
China's manufacturing health, as well as a U.S. jobs report for
clarity on the Federal Reserve's timeline for raising interest
rates. 
           
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
