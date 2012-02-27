METALS-LME copper falls on weight of weaker global outlook

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - London copper futures fell for a third time in four sessions on Monday as high oil prices threatened to hurt an already fragile global economy, weakening the outlook for industrial metal demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0119 GMT, after posting its best week since mid-January last week. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3 percent to 60,370 yuan ($9,600) a tonne, chasing the LME's gains on Friday. * Rising energy prices, which touched 10-month highs last week, raised the spectre of global recession with Europe probably having the most to fear as its fragile economic growth falters. * Those concerns add to worry about demand from top copper user China whose physical demand has yet to pick up strongly since the Lunar New Year break in January. * Advance data last week already pointed to China's factory sector contracting for a fourth straight month in February as new export orders shrank, suggesting any seasonal recovery in copper demand could be slow. * The one bright spot is the U.S. economy, which has shown signs of improvement. More evidence came through on Friday as upward revisions of new U.S. home sales in prior months and a drop in the supply of properties on the market added to signs of a budding housing recovery. * A separate report on Friday showed U.S. consumer confidence hit its highest point in a year this month despite a strong rise in gasoline prices. * Elsewhere, leading economies told Europe it must put up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The yen slid to a new seven-month low against the dollar in Asia on Monday, while the euro held remarkably firm as investors continued to unwind negative bets against the single currency ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the European Central Bank. * The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery. * Oil prices held near 10-month highs over supply concerns as tension worsened over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Dec 0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Jan 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Jan Base metals prices at 0119 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8480.00 -50.50 -0.59 11.58 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60370 750 +1.26 9.05 HG COPPER MAR2 385.50 -0.85 -0.21 12.19 LME Alum 2316.25 -11.75 -0.50 14.67 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16240 80 +0.50 2.49 LME Zinc 2070.50 -9.50 -0.46 12.22 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15920 115 +0.73 7.60 LME Nickel 20200.00 25.00 +0.12 7.96 LME Lead 2198.00 -10.00 -0.45 8.01 SHFE PB FUT 16165.00 175.00 +1.09 5.76 LME Tin 23850.00 0.00 +0.00 24.22 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2096 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.2978 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)