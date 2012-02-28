METALS-Copper ticks lower, upbeat US data caps losses

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - London copper futures edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by slow demand from top consumer China, although more signs of a mending U.S. economy are helping limit any losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $8,517.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after ending nearly flat on Monday. * Copper has gained 12 percent this year, but has been struggling to trade higher, given slack Chinese demand since after the Lunar New Year break in January. Copper has lost 2.8 percent since hitting a five-month high of $8,765 on Feb. 9. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,620 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * Diversified miner Teck Resources believes concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy are overblown. Chief Executive Don Lindsay said recent economic data and Beijing's latest cut in the bank reserve requirement ratio suggest neither a hard nor soft landing will occur. * Continuously positive economic data out of the United States is helping shield copper from a sell-off. There was further evidence of a recovering U.S. housing market on Tuesday, with data showing that contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes neared a two-year high in January. That data, along with oil's fall, helped the S&P 500 close at its highest since June 2008. * In the troubled euro zone, Standard & Poor's cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default', the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday, while the yen held on to overnight gains ahead of another flood of cheap cash from the European Central Bank that could bolster risk appetite and put the yen under pressure again. * The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market. * Oil futures extended losses in early Asian trading, snapping a recent surge that threatened to hurt the fragile global economy, while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EZ Business climate Feb 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Feb 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Dec 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Dec 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb Base metals prices at 0115 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8517.75 -18.25 -0.21 12.08 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60620 220 +0.36 9.50 HG COPPER MAR2 387.00 -1.05 -0.27 12.63 LME Alum 2330.00 -1.00 -0.04 15.35 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16280 25 +0.15 2.75 LME Zinc 2094.00 -6.00 -0.29 13.50 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 16060 110 +0.69 8.55 LME Nickel 20175.00 0.00 +0.00 7.83 LME Lead 2238.00 -9.00 -0.40 9.98 SHFE PB FUT 16220.00 90.00 +0.56 6.12 LME Tin 23705.00 0.00 +0.00 23.46 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2179 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3019 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)