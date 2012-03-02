FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2012 / 1:43 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Copper slips, eyeing smallest weekly gain in a month

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - London copper drifted
lower on Friday as investors locked in some gains after the
metal rebounded in the previous session on better than forecast
factory data out of top copper user China.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dropped 0.3 percent to $8,608 a tonne by 0118 GMT. Copper is
heading for its second straight weekly gain, although at less
than 1 percent so far, it would be the smallest since early
February.	
    * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1 percent to 60,890 yuan ($9,700)
a tonne, tracking the LME's gains in the previous session.	
    * China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 51.0
in February from 50.5 in January, as new export orders for big
firms bounced back, data showed on Thursday. 	
    * While Chinese manufacturing is growing, factory activity
cooled in the United States in February and consumer spending
was flat for a third straight month in January, suggesting the
economy lost more steam early this year than expected.
 	
    * Manufacturing activity in the euro zone continued to
contract although the International Monetary Fund said the
probability of a sharp global slowdown had eased due to recent
policy measures adopted in the euro zone to tackle its debt
crisis. 	
    * Chinese refined copper importers have delayed some
February-March shipments and diverted some arriving shipments to
South Korea due to weak demand in top copper consumer China,
raising availability in the global market, traders said.
 	
    * Two aluminium buyers in Japan have agreed second-quarter
premiums of $115 per tonne to be paid to producers, slightly
higher than for the current quarter, while most other Japanese
firms are still negotiating for lower premiums, two sources
directly involved in the matter said. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or 	
            
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The euro was on the backfoot in Asia, having fallen to
one-week lows against the greenback and other currencies in a
move seen likely to continue after this week's massive cash
injection by the European Central Bank. 	
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs,
after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor
market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.
 	
    * U.S. crude futures  were steady on Friday, off a near
10-month high in post-settlement trade, after a Saudi official
was reported to have denied Iranian media reports of an
explosion at an unknown oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    1000 Euro Zone Producer prices for January  	
    1445 US ISM-New York index for February	
    1530 US ECRI weekly index for February  	
      	
  Base metals prices at 0118 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8608.00    -22.00     -0.25     13.26
  SHFE CU FUT MAY2    60890       600     +1.00      9.99
  HG COPPER MAY2     392.00     -1.15     -0.29     14.09
  LME Alum          2353.00      0.00     +0.00     16.49
  SHFE AL FUT MAY2    16250        55     +0.34      2.56
  LME Zinc          2108.00      3.00     +0.14     14.25
  SHFE ZN FUT MAY2    16000       110     +0.69      8.14
  LME Nickel       19695.00    195.00     +1.00      5.26
  LME Lead          2173.00     10.00     +0.46      6.78
  SHFE PB FUT      16155.00    105.00     +0.65      5.69
  LME Tin          23775.00      0.00     +0.00     23.83
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2560
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third 
 month
  
 
($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

