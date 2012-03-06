METALS-LME copper guarded on China worry, Shanghai slips

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - London copper was little changed early on Tuesday, after falling about 1 percent in the previous session, reflecting caution among investors worried a slower growth forecast in China may curb demand from the world's biggest consumer of the metal. China cut its economic growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, sending global equities and commodities lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange stood at $8,505.75 a tonne by 0110 GMT after closing at $8,505 on Monday. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to 60,600 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * China's acceptance of a slower rate of growth rattled markets on Monday, but it also shows that the gradual rebalancing of the global economy long sought by world leaders is on track. * The U.S. services sector expanded at its fastest pace in a year in February, helped by a gain in new orders and as the housing market shows signs of stabilizing. * In the euro zone, a sharp downturn among Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the region's private sector back into decline last month, dashing hopes the region would avoid another recession, a survey showed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012. * U.S. crude futures rose slightly on Tuesday as worries grew about the risk of supply disruptions amid rising tension over Iran's dispute with the West on Tehran's nuclear program. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1355 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly Base metals prices at 0110 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8505.75 0.75 +0.01 11.92 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60600 -410 -0.67 9.47 HG COPPER MAY2 387.15 1.20 +0.31 12.67 LME Alum 2288.00 -2.00 -0.09 13.27 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16210 -25 -0.15 2.30 LME Zinc 2090.00 3.00 +0.14 13.28 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15920 -100 -0.62 7.60 LME Nickel 19080.00 5.00 +0.03 1.98 LME Lead 2158.00 12.00 +0.56 6.04 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16130.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 23050.00 0.00 +0.00 20.05 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2166 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)