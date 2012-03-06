METALS-LME copper drops for 3rd day on China demand view

* China copper demand, restocking seen slower * Copper needs to drop at least 10 pct to draw buyers-UBS * Coming Up: U.S. Redbook retail sales, 1355 GMT (Updates prices, adds detail) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - London copper futures fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, underlining caution among investors worried a slower growth target in China may curb demand from the world's biggest consumer of the industrial metal. China, the world's second-largest economy, cut its economic growth goal to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, sending global equities and commodities lower. While China's actual growth has surpassed the government's target in the past years, with the slowest GDP expansion between 2000 and 2011 coming in at 8.3 percent, analysts say the move suggests Beijing is gearing for a more sustainable pace. It also suggests China, which consumes 40 percent of the world's copper, may slow on any restocking activity which has usually complemented its domestic consumption, said Dominic Schnider, executive director for wealth management research at UBS. Chinese copper demand is likely to rise around 7 percent this year from 7.8 million tonnes in 2011, said Schnider, which points to incremental demand of around half a million tonnes. "If you're bullish, a similar volume can come from the restocking side. But I'm cautious in the short run because the government really doesn't want the economy to accelerate." That could limit the upside potential for copper, which Schnider sees at $9,000 over a 12-month period. "We have room for prices to drop, by 10-15 percent ... that would make it attractive again but not now. I do want to see copper prices trading at a discount to Shanghai. That would be, for me, one of the preconditions to really go in," he said. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped half a percent to $8,461.50 a tonne by 0723 GMT. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 60,280 yuan ($9,600) a tonne at the close. A firmer dollar versus a basket of currencies is also exerting a downward pressure on copper and other commodities, including grains. NO GAME CHANGER China's acceptance of a slower rate of growth rattled markets on Monday, although it also shows that the gradual rebalancing of the global economy long sought by world leaders is on track. The across-the-board decline came despite data showing the U.S. services sector expanded at its quickest pace in a year, suggesting investors were more concerned about what is happening in China than the sustained improvements in the U.S. economy. Even if U.S. copper demand rises by 5 percent this year, UBS' Schnider said it is unlikely to jolt prices, given the United States' smaller annual consumption of around 2 million tonnes compared with China's. "The U.S. will not be a game changer for the copper story," Schnider said. But Credit Suisse said the current mixed bag of economic indicators in the United States and Europe may be fueling the recent price declines in industrial metal prices. "We think the sector needs confirmation from hard data that the economic recovery remains on track. In this context, U.S. non-farm payroll data will be important," the bank said, adding a strong number from the data due out on Friday could put an end to the recent price falls in industrial metals. Base metals prices at 0723 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8461.50 -43.50 -0.51 11.34 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60280 -730 -1.20 8.89 HG COPPER MAY2 384.85 -1.05 -0.29 12.01 LME Alum 2281.00 -9.00 -0.39 12.92 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16175 -60 -0.37 2.08 LME Zinc 2079.00 -8.00 -0.38 12.68 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15760 -260 -1.62 6.52 LME Nickel 19088.00 13.00 +0.07 2.02 LME Lead 2146.25 0.25 +0.01 5.47 SHFE PB FUT 15900.00 -230.00 -1.43 4.02 LME Tin 23010.00 -40.00 -0.17 19.84 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2166 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)