METALS-LME copper slips for 4th day, but off 2-week low
#Basic Materials
March 7, 2012 / 1:41 AM / in 6 years

METALS-LME copper slips for 4th day, but off 2-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - London copper fell for
a fourth day in a row on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns
about the outlook for global demand with Europe on shaky ground
and top copper user China revising down its growth target.   	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dropped 0.3 percent to $8,263 a tonne by 0120 GMT, but was off a
two-week low of $8,221 touched in the previous session.	
    * Copper fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day
drop in almost a month, to close at $8,289.50, falling below its
200-day moving average $8,380.97 for the first time in two
weeks.	
    * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to 59,240 yuan
($9,400) a tonne, catching up with steep losses in London in the
previous session.	
    * A collapse in household spending, exports and
manufacturing sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in
the final three months of 2011, showing the scope of the
downturn that looks set to become a full fledged recession.
  	
    * Greek private creditors have until Thursday night to say
whether they will participate in a bond swap that is a key part
of a bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked
finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20. 	
    * China cutting its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low
of 7.5 percent also weakened the demand outlook for copper,
although some analysts say the fears could be unfounded. 	
    * China's economic growth had exceeded the government's
targets by 2-3 percentage points over the last decade, said
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.	
    * "The lower growth target for 2012 might still be
consistent with an actual outcome in the low to mid 8 percent
range. This is still solid GDP growth, and given the law of
large numbers, is consistent with still solid commodity demand
prospects," the bank said.	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed
heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while
the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit
a market already fretting over China's slower growth target.
 	
    * The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing
Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed fears of a
disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown
would hit global growth. 	
    * U.S. crude oil futures were steady on Wednesday after news
that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its
disputed nuclear programme, easing concerns about supply
disruptions. 	
                
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    1315  U.S.   ADP national employment      Feb    
 	
    1330  U.S.   Productivity                 Q4    
 	
    1330  U.S.   Labor costs                  Q4    
 	
    1530  U.S.   EIA petroleum status report  Weekly 
 	
    2000  U.S.   Consumer credit              Jan   
 	
    	
  Base metals prices at 0120 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8263.00    -26.50     -0.32      8.72
  SHFE CU FUT MAY2    59240     -1150     -1.90      7.01
  HG COPPER MAY2     375.40      1.65     +0.44      9.25
  LME Alum          2236.00      0.50     +0.02     10.69
  SHFE AL FUT MAY2    16140       -35     -0.22      1.86
  LME Zinc          2019.00      7.00     +0.35      9.43
  SHFE ZN FUT MAY2    15495      -265     -1.68      4.73
  LME Nickel       18815.00     70.00     +0.37      0.56
  LME Lead          2073.00      5.00     +0.24      1.87
  SHFE PB FUT      15640.00   -260.00     -1.64      2.32
  LME Tin          22400.00     90.00     +0.40     16.67
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1812
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 	
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

