METALS-LME copper ekes out gain in cautious market
March 8, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-LME copper ekes out gain in cautious market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - London copper rose
marginally on Thursday, adding to modest gains in the previous
session spurred by upbeat U.S. jobs data and optimism Greece
will avoid a debt default.	
    But the slow advance in prices suggests investors remained
wary about the outlook for global demand after top copper
consumer China trimmed its economic growth target this year to
an eight-year low of 7.5 percent earlier this week.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
gained 0.2 percent to $8,309 a tonne by 0122 GMT, below the
200-day moving average of $8,373.54.	
    * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 59,690 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.	
    * U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, adding
216,000 jobs and topping economists' expectations for a gain of
208,000, another strong evidence that the U.S labour market is
getting into better shape. 	
    * That bodes well for the eagerly awaited U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report due out on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters
expect a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in
the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline
in government jobs. 	
    * In Greece, creditors holding 40 percent of Greek debt
agreed to participate in a bond swap required for a bailout
package, reviving optimism Athens can avoid a default.
 	
    * Indonesia will take more of the profits from its vast
mineral resources by limiting foreign ownership of mines to 49
percent in a move likely to scare off new investment in the
world's top exporter of thermal coal and tin. 	
    * Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it will
resume operations at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia on March 12
after a suspension caused by work disruptions. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Thursday, while
the euro and commodity currencies saw some reprieve from this
week's battering as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked
to have made some progress. 	
    * U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday,
recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S.
private sector added more jobs than expected last month. 	
    * U.S. crude futures were marginally lower on Thursday after
rising in the previous session on optimism that Greece will
avoid default through a pending debt restructuring. 	
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    1100  Germany  Industrial output mm    Jan       	
    1200  Britain  BOE Bank Rate           Mar     	
    1245  EZ       ECB rate decision       Mar     	
    1330  U.S.     Jobless claims          Weekly      	
   	
  Base metals prices at 0122 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8309.00     14.00     +0.17      9.33
  SHFE CU FUT MAY2    59690       220     +0.37      7.82
  HG COPPER MAY2     377.45      0.75     +0.20      9.85
  LME Alum          2222.00     13.00     +0.59     10.00
  SHFE AL FUT MAY2    16180        15     +0.09      2.11
  LME Zinc          2028.00     13.00     +0.65      9.92
  SHFE ZN FUT MAY2    15725       110     +0.70      6.29
  LME Nickel       19050.00    150.00     +0.79      1.82
  LME Lead          2102.00     12.00     +0.57      3.29
  SHFE PB FUT      15745.00    115.00     +0.74      3.01
  LME Tin          22245.00     -5.00     -0.02     15.86
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1731
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

