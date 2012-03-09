METALS-Copper gains for 3rd day ahead of China, U.S. data

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - London copper rose for a third day in a row on Friday, buoyed by a strong take-up in Greece's bond swap offer that will help Athens avoid a debt default, while investors await key data from the United States and China. But copper is still headed for a weekly loss, snapping two weeks of gains, after a commodity-wide sell-off on Tuesday sparked by worries about Greece's debt restructuring and top copper user China cutting its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.2 percent to $8,350 a tonne by 0101 GMT, but is down 2.7 percent for the week so far. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 59,720 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. * Greece's bond swap offer, the biggest sovereign debt restructuring in history and a prerequisite to securing an EU/IMF bailout, will see bond holders accept losses of some 74 percent on the value of their investments in a deal that will cut more than 100 billion euros from Greece's public debt. * China's annual inflation is seen decelerating to a 1-1/2-year low of 3.4 percent in February, and coupled with expectations that factory output for January-February would be at the lowest since August 2009, should give Beijing more scope to loosen monetary policy to spur growth. * That will be in aid of commodity markets where bulls are seeking signs of increased liquidity and demand out of China to stretch a rally in risk assets that is mainly fueled by more available funds elsewhere in the world but is running short of fundamental reasons. * LME copper has risen nearly 10 percent so far this year and analysts say unless Chinese demand perks up, the industrial metal may struggle to hold onto gains. China's commodity output data comes ahead of imports data on Saturday which is likely to show a drop in the nation's copper imports last month with the arbitrage window between LME and Shanghai staying shut since early January. * U.S. nonfarm payrolls also due on Friday, and some analysts looking at a strong or in-line number after a better-than-forecast private-sector jobs data on Wednesday. A Reuters poll sees a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls last month versus a 243,000 rise in January. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday after Greece moved closer to securing fresh funds needed to avoid a debt default. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avert a default. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI yy Feb 0130 China PPI yy Feb 0530 China Industrial output yy Feb 0530 China Retail sales yy Feb 0530 China Urban investment Feb 1330 U.S. Employment situation Feb 1330 U.S. International trade Jan Base metals prices at 0101 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8350.00 20.00 +0.24 9.87 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59720 220 +0.37 7.88 HG COPPER MAY2 379.25 0.10 +0.03 10.38 LME Alum 2214.00 8.00 +0.36 9.60 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16255 25 +0.15 2.59 LME Zinc 2044.00 -5.00 -0.24 10.79 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15785 55 +0.35 6.69 LME Nickel 18850.00 50.00 +0.27 0.75 LME Lead 2124.00 0.00 +0.00 4.37 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15810.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 22750.00 0.00 +0.00 18.49 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2053 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)