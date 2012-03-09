FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper gains for 3rd day ahead of China, U.S. data
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 9, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-Copper gains for 3rd day ahead of China, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - London copper rose for
a third day in a row on Friday, buoyed by a strong take-up in
Greece's bond swap offer that will help Athens avoid a debt
default, while investors await key data from the United States
and China.	
    But copper is still headed for a weekly loss, snapping two
weeks of gains, after a commodity-wide sell-off on Tuesday
sparked by worries about Greece's debt restructuring and top
copper user China cutting its 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent. 	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
gained 0.2 percent to $8,350 a tonne by 0101 GMT, but is down
2.7 percent for the week so far.	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 59,720 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.	
    * Greece's bond swap offer, the biggest sovereign debt
restructuring in history and a prerequisite to securing an
EU/IMF bailout, will see bond holders accept losses of some 74
percent on the value of their investments in a deal that will
cut more than 100 billion euros from Greece's public debt.
 	
    * China's annual inflation is seen decelerating to a
1-1/2-year low of 3.4 percent in February, and coupled with
expectations that factory output for January-February would be
at the lowest since August 2009, should give Beijing more scope
to loosen monetary policy to spur growth. 	
    * That will be in aid of commodity markets where bulls are
seeking signs of increased liquidity and demand out of China to
stretch a rally in risk assets that is mainly fueled by more
available funds elsewhere in the world but is running short of
fundamental reasons. 	
    * LME copper has risen nearly 10 percent so far this year
and analysts say unless Chinese demand perks up, the industrial
metal may struggle to hold onto gains. China's commodity output
data comes ahead of imports data on Saturday which is likely to
show a drop in the nation's copper imports last month with the
arbitrage window between LME and Shanghai staying shut since
early January. 	
    * U.S. nonfarm payrolls also due on Friday, and some
analysts looking at a strong or in-line number after a
better-than-forecast private-sector jobs data on Wednesday. A
Reuters poll sees a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls last
month versus a 243,000 rise in January.    	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday after Greece moved closer to securing
fresh funds needed to avoid a debt default. 	
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the
week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with
private creditors to avert a default. 	
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0130  China    CPI yy               Feb        	
    0130  China    PPI yy               Feb        	
    0530  China    Industrial output yy Feb         	
    0530  China    Retail sales yy      Feb        	
    0530  China    Urban investment     Feb       	
    1330  U.S.     Employment situation Feb           	
    1330  U.S.     International trade  Jan           	
        	
  Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8350.00     20.00     +0.24      9.87
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    59720       220     +0.37      7.88
  HG COPPER MAY2     379.25      0.10     +0.03     10.38
  LME Alum          2214.00      8.00     +0.36      9.60
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16255        25     +0.15      2.59
  LME Zinc          2044.00     -5.00     -0.24     10.79
  SHFE ZN FUT MAY2    15785        55     +0.35      6.69
  LME Nickel       18850.00     50.00     +0.27      0.75
  LME Lead          2124.00      0.00     +0.00      4.37
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15810.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          22750.00      0.00     +0.00     18.49
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2053
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.