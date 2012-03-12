FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper edges lower; dollar pressures
#Basic Materials
March 12, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

METALS-London copper edges lower; dollar pressures

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - London copper edged
lower on Monday, pausing after a rally in the previous session
when upbeat U.S. jobs data and Greece's successful bond swap
deal lifted sentiment across markets, while a strong dollar
added to the pressure.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.1 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after
three sessions of consecutive rise.	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,740 yuan a
tonne.	
    * The better-than-expected U.S. labour market data on Friday
boosted investor confidence in the recovery of the world's
largest economy, lifting global stocks, commodities and the
dollar. 	
    * Supportive of sentiment in copper, China's imports of the
industrial metal in February surprisingly jumped 17 percent from
January and double from a year earlier to 484,569 tonnes. But
Shanghai copper stockpiles last week rose to the highest level
since July 2002, indicating sluggish physical
demand. CU-STX-SGH 	
    * Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default on Friday when a sufficient number of private creditors
agreed on a bond swap deal that will cut the country's public
debt and clear the way for a new bailout. 	
    * Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, reduced their net length in U.S. copper futures and
options by 2,003 lots to 13,615 lots in the week ended March 6.
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click 	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off
the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another
strong monthly jobs report. 	
    * The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained
ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen
lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve
this week. 	
        
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0500  Japan     Consumer confid. index   Feb                  
 
 0530  India     Industrial Output yy     Mar                  
 
 1500  Japan     BOJ rate decision        Mar                  
 
 1600  EZ        Eurogroup meeting
 1700  U.S.      Federal budget, $        Feb                  
 
 	
   PRICES    	
 Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8480.00    -10.00     -0.12     11.58
  SHFE CU FUT MAY2    60740       220     +0.36      9.72
  HG COPPER MAY2     385.60     -0.25     -0.06     12.22
  LME Alum          2239.50     -0.50     -0.02     10.87
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16340        30     +0.18      3.12
  LME Zinc          2072.00      2.00     +0.10     12.30
  SHFE ZN FUT MAY2    15920        30     +0.19      7.60
  LME Nickel       19300.00      0.00     +0.00      3.15
  LME Lead          2155.00     35.00     +1.65      5.90
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -16020.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          23200.00      0.00     +0.00     20.83
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2025
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus 
 SHFE third month
 	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

