METALS-London copper edges lower; dollar pressures

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Monday, pausing after a rally in the previous session when upbeat U.S. jobs data and Greece's successful bond swap deal lifted sentiment across markets, while a strong dollar added to the pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $8,480 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after three sessions of consecutive rise. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,740 yuan a tonne. * The better-than-expected U.S. labour market data on Friday boosted investor confidence in the recovery of the world's largest economy, lifting global stocks, commodities and the dollar. * Supportive of sentiment in copper, China's imports of the industrial metal in February surprisingly jumped 17 percent from January and double from a year earlier to 484,569 tonnes. But Shanghai copper stockpiles last week rose to the highest level since July 2002, indicating sluggish physical demand. CU-STX-SGH * Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on Friday when a sufficient number of private creditors agreed on a bond swap deal that will cut the country's public debt and clear the way for a new bailout. * Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, reduced their net length in U.S. copper futures and options by 2,003 lots to 13,615 lots in the week ended March 6. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report. * The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having gained ground late last week after upbeat U.S. jobs data was seen lessening the chance of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Feb 0530 India Industrial Output yy Mar 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision Mar 1600 EZ Eurogroup meeting 1700 U.S. Federal budget, $ Feb PRICES Base metals prices at 0101 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8480.00 -10.00 -0.12 11.58 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60740 220 +0.36 9.72 HG COPPER MAY2 385.60 -0.25 -0.06 12.22 LME Alum 2239.50 -0.50 -0.02 10.87 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16340 30 +0.18 3.12 LME Zinc 2072.00 2.00 +0.10 12.30 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15920 30 +0.19 7.60 LME Nickel 19300.00 0.00 +0.00 3.15 LME Lead 2155.00 35.00 +1.65 5.90 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16020.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 23200.00 0.00 +0.00 20.83 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2025 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)