METALS-Copper edges up, Fed meeting looms

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, though most investors were on the sidelines awaiting clues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting as to how aggressively the central bank may ease monetary policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to $8,469 a tonne by 0102 GMT. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.1 percent to 60,690 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * Investors will closely watch a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, due at 1615 GMT. Economists still believe that the Fed will undertake another large stimulus program despite recent signs of improving labour market, but the scale will be smaller than initially expected. * The global supply of copper will fall short of demand until the second half of 2013 as environmental and financing difficulties delay new production plants, the chief financial officer of Peru's Southern Copper said. * Euro zone finance ministers gave their final approval to a second bailout for Greece on Monday and turned their fire on Spain, demanding it aim for a tougher deficit target this year in order to get back on target in 2013. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. * The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday, having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies on some caution the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish than expected at its policy meeting. DATA/EVENTS 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar 1045 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1130 U.S. Retail sales mm Feb 1300 U.S. Business inventories mm Jan 1615 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec PRICES Base metals prices at 0102 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8469.00 24.00 +0.28 11.43 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60690 70 +0.12 9.63 HG COPPER MAY2 384.90 1.15 +0.30 12.02 LME Alum 2229.00 0.00 +0.00 10.35 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16280 00 +0.00 2.75 LME Zinc 2078.50 -12.50 -0.60 12.66 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15940 40 +0.25 7.74 LME Nickel 19260.00 0.00 +0.00 2.94 LME Lead 2138.00 0.00 +0.00 5.06 SHFE PB FUT 15980.00 40.00 +0.25 4.55 LME Tin 23475.00 0.00 +0.00 22.27 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2158 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)