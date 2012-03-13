FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper edges up, Fed meeting looms
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 13, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 6 years

METALS-Copper edges up, Fed meeting looms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - London copper edged
higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session,
though most investors were on the sidelines awaiting clues from
a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting as to how aggressively the
central bank may ease monetary policy.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
inched up 0.3 percent to $8,469 a tonne by 0102 GMT.	
    * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.1 percent to 60,690 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.	
    * Investors will closely watch a statement from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting, due at 1615 GMT. Economists
still believe that the Fed will undertake another large stimulus
program despite recent signs of improving labour market, but the
scale will be smaller than initially expected. 	
    * The global supply of copper will fall short of demand
until the second half of 2013 as environmental and financing
difficulties delay new production plants, the chief financial
officer of Peru's Southern Copper said. 	
    * Euro zone finance ministers gave their final approval to a
second bailout for Greece on Monday and turned their fire on
Spain, demanding it aim for a tougher deficit target this year
in order to get back on target in 2013. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click      
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
 	
    * The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday,
having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of
major currencies on some caution the Federal Reserve might sound
more dovish than expected at its policy meeting. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS    	
 1000  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment   Mar                      
 1045  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy     Weekly                   
 1130  U.S.      Retail sales mm          Feb                      
 1300  U.S.      Business inventories mm  Jan                      
 1615  U.S.      FOMC rate decision       Dec                      
   PRICES    
 	
 Base metals prices at 0102 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8469.00     24.00     +0.28     11.43
  SHFE CU FUT JUN2    60690        70     +0.12      9.63
  HG COPPER MAY2     384.90      1.15     +0.30     12.02
  LME Alum          2229.00      0.00     +0.00     10.35
  SHFE AL FUT JUN2    16280        00     +0.00      2.75
  LME Zinc          2078.50    -12.50     -0.60     12.66
  SHFE ZN FUT JUN2    15940        40     +0.25      7.74
  LME Nickel       19260.00      0.00     +0.00      2.94
  LME Lead          2138.00      0.00     +0.00      5.06
  SHFE PB FUT      15980.00     40.00     +0.25      4.55
  LME Tin          23475.00      0.00     +0.00     22.27
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2158
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3265 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.