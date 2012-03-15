METALS-Copper extends losses on dollar, China concerns

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Copper edged lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as prices remained under pressure from a firmer dollar and lingering concerns of demand in China, the world's top consumer of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.3 percent to $8,435.75 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.4 percent to 60,310 yuan ($9,524) a tonne. * The dollar rose to its highest in nearly two months against a basket of currencies, continuing its strength after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its economic outlook amid a recent stream of upbeat data. * LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down 2,375 tonnes to 270,625 tonnes by March 13, the lowest level since July 2009. * While the ratio of canceled warrants -- materials earmarked for delivery -- to the total stocks remained high at 32.72 percent. * China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering and to spread wealth more evenly. * Investors have been closely watching for signs of a pickup in China's copper demand in a traditionally peak consumption season, but the recovery has so far been slow. * China's consumption of refined lead has risen this month because of higher output of lead-acid batteries, manufacturers of which are the country's top users of the metal, while industry sources see demand rising in the next three months. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs. * The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields. DATA/EVENTS 0630 India Repo Rate 1000 Eurozone Employment Q4 1230 U.S. NY Fed Empire State Survey March 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. PPI Feb 1400 U.S. Phila. Fed Business activity index March 2300 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks PRICES Base metals prices at 0100 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8435.75 -24.25 -0.29 11.00 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60310 -220 -0.36 8.94 HG COPPER MAY2 383.60 -1.20 -0.31 11.64 LME Alum 2227.75 -1.25 -0.06 10.28 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16265 -20 -0.12 2.65 LME Zinc 2075.00 1.00 +0.05 12.47 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15860 -45 -0.28 7.20 LME Nickel 19575.00 0.00 +0.00 4.62 LME Lead 2098.00 -4.00 -0.19 3.10 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15920.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 23800.00 0.00 +0.00 23.96 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2356 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)