METALS-Copper hits near 1-month top as supply tightens

* Falling copper stockpiles boost demand outlook * China's Jiangxi Copper says to export metal to LME * Trading volumes thin with China shut Monday and Tuesday * Coming Up: Euro zone inflation; 0900 GMT (Adds Jiangxi Copper, comments, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Copper rose to its highest level in nearly a month on Monday as falling stockpiles signalled improving demand conditions, with top consumer China poised to re-export some copper to boost the metal's availability in the global market. Large Chinese copper smelters and trading firms have agreed to ship refined copper cathodes to the London Metal Exchange over the next two months, although traders say the volume is unlikely to be significant. Copper gained nearly 3 percent last week, supported by a drop in LME inventories to their lowest level since November 2008, helping the metal erase early losses this month to trade slightly higher. The decline in LME stocks points to firm demand, said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group, who sees an improving U.S. construction sector adding to global copper demand this year. "We expect copper to go through $4 per lb ($8,800 per tonne) over the next couple of weeks while we see continued resilience in demand and moderate supply growth," Fusarelli said. "With the additional delays in a lot of the new supply we expect copper price for the remainder of the second quarter and the third quarter to be higher." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.9 percent to $8,488 a tonne by 0700 GMT, after rising as high as $8,496.75, its loftiest since April 4. Copper is up 0.6 percent for the month. Traded volume on LME Select was thin during Asian hours, only picking up to above 2,000 lots when London opened, with Chinese markets shut on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. Copper stockpiles on LME warehouses stood at 251,825 tonnes on Friday, the lowest level since November 2008, with cancelled warrants, or those tagged for delivery, at nearly 40 percent of total inventories. <0#MCUSTX-LOC> Reflecting tightness in immediate supplies, the premium of LME cash copper over three-month material MCU0-3 shot up to $149 a tonne on Friday, the biggest since early August 2008, only easing slightly to $145 on Monday. NO LARGE SHIPMENTS Shipping back copper to the LME, as planned by Chinese smelters and trading firms, could help ease the supply tightness. "It certainly shows there's a lot of material around in China and potentially there's not a lot of material elsewhere, so they need to move to other parts of the world," said a Singapore-based metals trader. But the trader said the amount of copper China will export will remain "irrelevant" against its huge import volumes. Last year, China exported 156,292 tonnes of refined copper, according to customs data, just a fraction of imports that totalled more than 2.8 million tonnes. The bulk of the copper that left the LME this year was believed to have been shipped to China, where stockpiles surged to their highest in nearly a decade in March amid slower-than-expected demand. But on Friday, data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange showed inventories at its warehouses fell to the lowest since early February, at 204,762 tonnes. CU-STX-SGH The drop in copper stocks at Shanghai warehouses along with product inventories at Chinese fabricators suggest demand from China is on the rebound, investment bank Macquarie said. "We believe the copper stock build in China has come to an end and refined copper inventory will decline over the next quarter as a result of improving demand from China," Macquarie Commodities Research said in a note. Macquarie said an improvement in the Chinese economy as well as strength in property sales should lead to "reduction in the inventory overhang in China over the next two months, and increase the likelihood of China increasing copper purchases again in the second half of the year". Base metals prices at 0700 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8488.00 73.00 +0.87 11.68 HG COPPER MAY2 385.90 3.90 +1.02 12.31 LME Alum 2111.00 3.00 +0.14 4.50 LME Zinc 2052.00 11.50 +0.56 11.22 LME Nickel 18300.00 200.00 +1.10 -2.19 LME Lead 2145.75 5.75 +0.27 5.44 LME Tin 22700.00 200.00 +0.89 18.23 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)