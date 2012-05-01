FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper holds above $8,400, China data eyed
#Basic Materials
May 1, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper holds above $8,400, China data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 1 (Reuters) - Copper was little changed in
slow trading early on Tuesday with most Asian markets shut for
holidays, including top copper user China. The few participants
in the market were waiting on China's manufacturing data for
trading cues.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up $7 to $8,407 a tonne by 0024 GMT. Copper ended slightly
lower on Monday as worries about Chinese demand pushed the metal
off a session high of $8,496.75, its loftiest since April 4.	
    * China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index,
due at 0100 GMT and which samples conditions in the country's
vast factory sector before industrial production data, may have
further improved to 53.6 in April from an 11-month high of 53.1
in March, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
 	
    * China's economy, the world's second biggest, is showing
some signs of perking up this quarter after cooling consumer
demand at home and abroad and tight domestic monetary conditions
dragged the annual economic growth rate in January-March to 8.1
percent, the slowest in nearly three years.	
    * Large Chinese copper smelters and trading firms will
export refined copper cathodes to the London Metal Exchange
warehouses over the next two months to help ease tight global
supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home.
 	
    * Global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed
production by 240,000 tonnes in 2012, but the market is
projected to move into a production surplus the following year,
the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.
 	
    * Chinese markets will reopen on Wednesday.	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The yen held at two-month highs against the dollar on
Tuesday, having rallied across the board overnight as investors
snapped up the safe-haven currency after disappointing economic
news from Canada to Spain tempered risk sentiment. 	
    *  The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since
November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy
may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in
the euro zone. 	
    * U.S. crude futures held steady near $105 a barrel as the
market looks ahead to data from China for signs of a rebound in
its manufacturing activities that may lead to higher fuel demand
at the world's second largest oil consumer.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0100  China     NBS Manufacturing PMI    Apr    
 	
    1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy     Weekly 
 	
    1400  U.S.      ISM Manufacturing PMI    Apr     
 	
    1400  U.S.      Construction spending    Mar    
 	
	
  Base metals prices at 0024 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8407.00      7.00     +0.08     10.62
  HG COPPER MAY2     383.85      0.50     +0.13     11.71
  LME Alum          2120.00      1.00     +0.05      4.95
  LME Zinc          2051.00    -11.00     -0.53     11.17
  LME Nickel       17950.00     55.00     +0.31     -4.06
  LME Lead          2148.00      0.00     +0.00      5.55
  LME Tin          22720.00    -55.00     -0.24     18.33
 	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

