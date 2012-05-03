FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-London copper steadies; bleak economic data weighs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 3, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

METALS-London copper steadies; bleak economic data weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 3 (Reuters) - London copper steadied on
Thursday, after posting its biggest daily drop in more than a
week in the previous session as disappointing economic data from
both sides of the Atlantic dented the outlook for demand.	
    Investors were exercising caution ahead of Friday's U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report after Wednesday's data showed American
private firms hired a far fewer-than-expected 119,000 people in
April, the smallest gain since September 2011.	
   	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dipped $7.75 to $8,297.25 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after falling 1.6
percent on Wednesday - its biggest single-day decline since
April 23.	
    * The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to 58,390 yuan
($9,300) a tonne.  	
    * U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in
April, a worrisome sign for a labor market that has struggled to
gain traction and adding to concerns that the economy has lost
some momentum. 	
    * Unemployment in the euro zone rose to 10.9 percent in
March, equalling the record high of 15 years ago, data showed on
Wednesday, driven by rises in Italy and Spain. 	
    * Euro zone factories sank further into decline last month
but manufacturers in Asia upped their tempo to meet growing
demand from the United States and China, exposing a widening
gulf between Europe and the rest of the world. 	
    * But copper market experts have hiked their 2012 price
forecasts to $3.84 per lb on expectations for a mild recession
in the euro zone, reduced likelihood of a global financial
crisis and a soft landing in China, Chile's state copper
commission Cochilco said on Wednesday. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares slipped on Thursday after disappointing
economic data rekindled concerns about the strength of the
global economic recovery. 	
    * The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback
on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more
depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on
the central bank's policy meeting. 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
1145  EZ    ECB rate decision      May        	
1230  U.S.  Jobless claims         Weekly     	
1400  U.S.  ISM Non-manufacturing  April  	
1430  U.S.  EIA natural gas stocks Weekly   	
	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0130 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8297.25     -7.75     -0.09      9.17
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    58390      -390     -0.66      4.96
  LME Alum          2104.75      6.75     +0.32      4.20
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16385        40     +0.24      3.44
  HG COPPER JUL2     377.80     -0.90     -0.24      9.95
  LME Zinc          2024.00      4.00     +0.20      9.70
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    15670       -95     -0.60      5.91
  LME Nickel       17400.00    115.00     +0.67     -7.00
  LME Lead          2130.00     -2.00     -0.09      4.67
  SHFE PB FUT         15875       -70     -0.44      3.83
  LME Tin          22400.00      0.00     +0.00     16.67
  LME/Shanghai arb    2827
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.