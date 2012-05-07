FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Shanghai copper drops after French, Greek polls
May 7, 2012

METALS-Shanghai copper drops after French, Greek polls

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell on Monday,
after elections in France and Greece stoked concerns on whether
struggling euro zone economies could continue to pursue
austerity measures crucial to resolving the bloc's debt crisis.	
    Disappointing jobs data from the United States also added to
global economic concerns, weighing on riskier assets like
equities and commodities. 	
    The London Metal Exchange is closed for Early May Bank
Holiday.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 1.3 percent to 57,570 yuan
($9,100) a tonne by 0115 GMT.  	
    * Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's
presidential election on Sunday in a swing to the left at the
heart of Europe that could start a pushback against German-led
austerity. 	
    * Greek voters punished pro-bailout ruling parties, throwing
the future of the bailout scheme for the country into doubt.
While vote counting is still going on, the conservative New
Democracy and socialist PASOK, who have dominated Greece for
decades, might only scrape the 151-seat threshold needed for
even the most fragile majority in parliament.  	
    * U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April and more people
stopped looking for work, troubling signs for President Barack
Obama whose re-election prospects could hinge on his handling of
the economy. 	
    * The euro zone economy worsened markedly in April,
according to business surveys. Friday's purchasing managers
indexes (PMIs), primarily covering services, suggested a
recession across Europe's currency union could now extend to
mid-year and be deeper than previously thought. 	
    * Economists at most major Wall Street firms still see about
a one in three chance the Federal Reserve will launch another
massive round of monetary stimulus in an effort to prop up the
economy, a Reuters poll on Friday showed. 	
    * A top Federal Reserve official painted an improving
picture of the U.S. economy on Friday but said lofty
unemployment, a festering crisis in Europe, and the year-end
expiration of stimulative tax cuts make continued easy monetary
policy a must. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in
Greece and France fuelled questions about whether struggling
euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures
which are seen by markets as crucial to resolving the bloc's
debt crisis. 	
    * Questions about the euro zone's commitment to austerity
also caused the euro to tank in early Asian trade on Monday,
breaking below its well-worn range from the past three months.	
 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0830  EZ        Sentix Index                May     	
1000  Germany   Industrial orders           March 	
1400  U.S.      Employment Index            April   	
1900  U.S.      Consumer Credit             March   	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    57570      -740     -1.27      3.49
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16265       -70     -0.43      2.68
  HG COPPER JUL2     368.40     -3.70     -0.99      7.22
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    15460      -145     -0.93      4.49
  SHFE PB FUT         15695      -105     -0.66      2.65
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
 ($1 = 6.3062 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

