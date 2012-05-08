RPT-METALS-Copper inches up on Spain bank rescue hopes

(Repeats with no changes; Updates prices, adds quotes, details) * Spain hopes to use public funds to help its troubled banks * Dwindling copper stocks in Shanghai, LME warehouses boost prices * ShFE copper oversold on Monday -traders * Investors cautious ahead of China data this week * Germany Industrial output for March due 1000 GMT By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose slightly on Tuesday, helped by Spain's signals that it would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks although nagging fears about the euro zone's debt woes kept investors on edge. A pick-up in spot copper sales in China and dwindling stocks on the London Metals Exchange have supported prices, but investors are eyeing a slew of Chinese economic data due out later this week, which is expected to show that the world's No. 2 economy has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up, for trading cues. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $8,188 a tonne by 0700 GMT, after falling 0.7 percent on Friday. The exchange was closed on Monday for a bank holiday. The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) gained 0.1 percent to 57,650 yuan ($9,100) a tonne, after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session. "Spot copper sales have been vibrant lately with many Chinese producers buying to cover their LME short positions. Some large trading houses are buying as well," said a Shanghai-based trader. Stocks in warehouses monitored by the ShFE <0#SGH-STOCKS> have been declining as a result. Falling stock volumes on the LME <0#MCUSTX-LOC> are also helping to support copper prices. Technicals were also cited as a reason for the day's rise, with one LME trader noting that copper's rebound was due to the metal being oversold on Monday, when election results in France and Greece prompted a sell-off across the board in commodities. The cautious bout of optimism on Tuesday, which also lifted Asian shares, came after Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would consider using public funds to aid troubled banks, after previously ruling this out. The stepping down of the chairman of struggling lender Bankia SA was also seen as a move that would pave the way for a government-led rescue plan, with sources saying the state will inject 7-10 billion euros into the bank. Investors, however, remained cautious about the overall health of the euro zone as well as about growth in China. A Reuters Poll of economists found that the annual pace of export growth could have slowed again in April, but an anticipated rise in imports implies industry could be preparing for an upturn at home and abroad. Base metals prices at 0700 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8188.00 13.00 +0.16 7.74 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57650 60 +0.10 3.63 LME Alum 2075.25 8.25 +0.40 2.74 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16240 -35 -0.22 2.53 HG COPPER JUL2 372.60 -4.75 -1.26 8.44 LME Zinc 1996.75 0.75 +0.04 8.22 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15465 15 +0.10 4.53 LME Nickel 17600.00 25.00 +0.14 -5.93 LME Lead 2108.00 8.00 +0.38 3.59 SHFE PB FUT 15705 -5 -0.03 2.71 LME Tin 21585.00 135.00 +0.63 12.42 LME/Shanghai arb 2626 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)