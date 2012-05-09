FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper rebounds off $8,000; capped by Europe worries
May 9, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper rebounds off $8,000; capped by Europe worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - London copper futures inched up
on Wednesday, after hitting two-week lows near $8,000 a tonne in
the previous session, ahead of Chinese data this week, which is
likely to show the economy of the world's top copper user has
bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up.	
    But gains may be limited as worries about the impact of
political turmoil in Greece and the euro zone debt crisis, which
caused a sell off in commodities on Tuesday, persist. 	
    Greece was struggling to form a government several days
after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could
be nullified.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.3 percent to $8,118.75 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after falling
1 percent on Tuesday.	
    * The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 57,380
yuan($9,100) a tonne, after edging up 0.1 percent in the
previous session.  	
    * Greece sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday when the Leftist
candidate for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition
which the biggest party said would destroy the country.
  	
    * European central bankers pushed back on Tuesday against
pressure to do more to shore up the euro zone, placing the
threshold for fresh policy action a lot higher than market
jitters over Greece's inconclusive election. 	
    * On a more positive note, German industry output shot up
far more than expected in March after a weak winter, lifting
hopes Europe's biggest economy will gather steam this year and
highlighting its economic divergence with much of the rest of
the euro zone. 	
    *  Also, France's Socialist president-elect Francois
Hollande may use a summer audit of state finances to water down
his generous campaign promises rather than risk a backlash from
financial markets against stubbornly high deficits and rising
debt. 	
    * Investors are eyeing key data from China this week,
including figures for trade, inflation and industrial output.
 	
    * In industry news, the LME has received a number of
detailed proposals from a short-list of bidders regarding a
potential acquisition of the exchange, it said on Tuesday.
 	
	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on
Wednesday, as political uncertainty continued to surround
leadership changes in Greece and a French. 	
    * The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the
dollar on Tuesday. 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0600  Germany trade data for March        	
1100  U.S.  Mortgage market index         	
1400  U.S.  Wholesale inventories  March  	
    	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0133 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8118.75     23.75     +0.29      6.83
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    57380      -270     -0.47      3.15
  LME Alum          2062.75      5.75     +0.28      2.12
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16165       -75     -0.46      2.05
  HG COPPER JUL2     368.75      1.00     +0.27      7.32
  LME Zinc          1985.00     10.00     +0.51      7.59
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    15415       -50     -0.32      4.19
  LME Nickel       17400.00     45.00     +0.26     -7.00
  LME Lead          2090.00      0.00     +0.00      2.70
  SHFE PB FUT         15700        -5     -0.03      2.68
  LME Tin          21400.00   -100.00     -0.47     11.46
  LME/Shanghai arb    2364
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 	
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

