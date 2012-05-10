FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper rebounds off $8,000; China buys on dip
May 10, 2012 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper rebounds off $8,000; China buys on dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Copper futures rose on Thursday,
bouncing off the previous session's three-week lows as some
Chinese investors took advantage of the dip in prices to cover
short positions and restock.	
    Chinese data this week, including trade data later in the
session, will likely show the economy has bottomed out as
inflation slows and output picks up, which will ease concerns
about slowing demand from the world's top copper user.	
    But investors continue to worry over the euro zone, where
Spain's efforts to clean up indebted lender Bankia by taking a
stake in it only underlined fresh fears over the country's
debts, and where Greece's failure to form a coalition government
stirred fears of it backing away from austerity measures.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.3 percent to $8,080.50 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after closing
0.5 percent lower in the prior session.	
    * The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 57,530 yuan
($9,100) a tonne.  	
    * Both contracts had fallen to their cheapest levels in
three weeks during Wednesday's session.	
    * Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form
a new government on Wednesday, pushing Greece closer to its
second election in a few weeks, after voter rejection of an
EU/IMF bailout plunged the country into crisis. 	
    * Political disarray in Greece and fresh fears about Spain's
banks have triggered a scramble for the world's lowest-risk
government bonds, with investors willing to accept returns of
next to nothing in exchange for shelter from the eurozone storm.
 	
    * Differing views from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on
whether to raise interest rates this year highlighted
disagreements over how long the Fed should keep rates near zero,
as it has since December 2008. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on
Wednesday, as political uncertainty continued to surround
leadership changes in Greece and a French. 	
    * The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the
dollar on Tuesday. 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0645  France    Industrial output mm       Mar        	
0800  Italy     Industrial output yy WDA   Mar       	
1100  Britain   BOE Bank Rate              May      	
1230  U.S.      Jobless claims             Weekly       	
1230  U.S.      International trade        Mar      	
1430  U.S.      EIA natural gas stocks     Weekly   	
      China     Exports yy                 Apr       	
      China     Imports yy                 Apr       	
      China     Trade balance              Apr       	
    	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0100 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8080.50     27.50     +0.34      6.32
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    57530       140     +0.24      3.42
  LME Alum          2054.00      5.00     +0.24      1.68
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16160        10     +0.06      2.02
  HG COPPER JUL2     367.05      1.10     +0.30      6.82
  LME Zinc          1963.00     20.00     +1.03      6.40
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    15330       -10     -0.07      3.62
  LME Nickel       17200.00      5.00     +0.03     -8.07
  LME Lead          2078.00      3.00     +0.14      2.11
  SHFE PB FUT         15610       -55     -0.35      2.09
  LME Tin          20605.00      0.00     +0.00      7.32
  LME/Shanghai arb    1972
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3097 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
