FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper edges lower; eyes on China data
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 11, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper edges lower; eyes on China data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched lower on
Friday, reversing gains from the previous session, while
investors await output and inflation data from China for cues on
the growth of the world's second-largest economy.	
       
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.1 percent to $8,093.25 a tonne by 0103 GMT, on
course for second straight weekly drop.	
    * The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 0.2 percent to 57,650 yuan
($9,100) a tonne.	
    * LME copper stocks dropped for a 13th consecutive session
to 219,850 tonnes, the lowest since October 2008. While the
ratio of cancelled warrants to total stocks stood at 21.4
percent, easing from over 40 percent in late
April.<0#LME-STOCKS>	
    * Investors are eyeing Chinese industrial output as well as
inflation data, after Thursday's trade data showed copper
imports slumped to multi-month lows in April. 
 	
    * The number of Americans submitting new applications for
jobless benefits edged down last week, easing concerns the labor
market was deteriorating after surprisingly weak employment
growth in April. 	
    * The release of a key bailout payment to Athens and Spain's
move to clean up its banks helped soothe financial markets, but
the sentiment remains fragile as investors watch Greece struggle
to cobble up a new government amid strong anti-austerity
sentiment.  	
    * China's central bank warned of continued risks of
inflation, driven in part by rising labour costs, while pledging
to increase two-way flexibility in its yuan exchange rate in a
quarterly report released on Thursday. 	
    * Vale, the world's second-biggest nickel
producer, said on Thursday it would suspend sales and purchase
agreements at its Goro project on the French Pacific island of
New Caledonia after an accident at the mine's sulfuric acid
plant. 	
    * French bank Natixis said it plans to close its
commodities brokerage division, as one of the oldest
ring-dealing members of the London Metal Exchange becomes the
latest victim of the European debt crisis. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or 	
        	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening
as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its
chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market
losses" that it said could "easily get worse." 	
    * The euro held steady against the dollar on Friday, after
posting modest gains in the previous session after stress in
Spanish debt markets eased and Greece secured funds to repay its
bondholders. 	
        
    DATA/EVENTS    	
 0130  China     CPI yy                   Apr                      
 0130  China     PPI yy                   Apr                      
 0530  China     Industrial output yy     Apr                      
 0530  China     Retail sales yy          Apr                      
 0530  China     Urban investment (ytd)yy Apr                      
 0530  India     Industrial Output yy     May                      
 1230  U.S.      PPI                      April                    
 1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
                                                                   
  
   PRICES	
    Base metals prices at 0103 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8093.25    -11.75     -0.14      6.49
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    57650      -120     -0.21      4.14
  HG COPPER JUL2     367.80     -1.25     -0.34      7.04
  LME Alum          2044.00     -1.50     -0.07      1.19
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16105       -40     -0.25      1.64
  LME Zinc          1961.00     -8.00     -0.41      6.29
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    15285       -25     -0.16      3.31
  LME Nickel       17183.00     18.00     +0.10     -8.16
  LME Lead          2088.00    -12.00     -0.57      2.60
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15650.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          20300.00   -125.00     -0.61      5.73
  LME/Shanghai arb^    2006
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.