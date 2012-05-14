FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper firms after China moves to buoy economy
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper firms after China moves to buoy economy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - London copper futures edged
higher on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's
loss, after top consumer China cut its bank reserve requirement
ratio for a third time in six months to boost a slowing economy.	
    
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
gained 0.6 percent to $8,061 per tonne by 0106 GMT after losing
more than 1 percent on Friday and falling for a second
consecutive week.	
    * The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 57,480 yuan
($9,100) per tonne.	
    * China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks are
required to hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated
400 billion yuan ($63.4 billion) for lending after a recent
spate of data showed its economy slowed further with the weakest
first-quarter growth in nearly three years. 	
    * Some analysts said China should have cut bank reserves
after first-quarter data, and that releasing the data over the
weekend may reduce the impact with the world's No.2 economy
becoming more vulnerable to global weakness.	
    * China's production of refined copper fell 3.7 percent in
April from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics
showed on Friday, indicating the impact of weaker-than-expected
domestic demand on smelter operating rates. 	
    * In Greece, political leaders ignored a final plea from the
president to form a coalition government to avert a repeat
election, pushing Athens closer to bankruptcy and a possible
exit from the euro zone. 	
    * Indonesia plans to introduce new quotas to limit mineral
exports, and a 20 percent duty on mineral exports by certain
companies. 	
               
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons
to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government
failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity
steps, and China took further steps to support growth.
 	
    * U.S. crude prices dropped below $96 per barrel on Monday,
pressured by China's slowing economy, the increasing likelihood
of a Greek exit from the euro zone, and Saudi's call for higher
oil stock levels. 	
            
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0900  EZ      Industrial production yy   Mar     
 	
          China   FDI (ytd)                  May     	
        	
  Base metals prices at 0106 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8061.00     48.00     +0.60      6.07
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    57480       140     +0.24      3.83
  HG COPPER JUL2     366.20      1.40     +0.38      6.58
  LME Alum          2052.00      7.00     +0.34      1.58
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16110        45     +0.28      1.67
  LME Zinc          1950.00      2.00     +0.10      5.69
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    15195        80     +0.53      2.70
  LME Nickel       17300.00    105.00     +0.61     -7.54
  LME Lead          2085.00     13.00     +0.63      2.46
  SHFE PB FUT      15700.00    100.00     +0.64      2.72
  LME Tin          20450.00    -25.00     -0.12      6.51
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1873
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Chris Lewis)

