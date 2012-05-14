FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper hits near 1-month low on China woes
May 14, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper hits near 1-month low on China woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Copper reverses gains after China RRR cut
    * Euro zone concerns add to slowing Chinese economy
    * Coming Up: Euro zone industrial output; 0900 GMT

 (Adds comment, updates prices)	
    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - London copper fell to near
one-month lows on Monday, giving up early gains as traders came
round to the view that China's weekend cut in reserve
requirements suggests a deepening slowdown in the world's top
copper consumer.	
    The failure of talks to form a new government in debt-laden
Greece also prompted investors to sell off riskier assets from
oil to equities.     	
    China's cut to its reserve requirement ratio - the amount of
cash banks are required to hold as reserves - to boost lending
initially boosted copper at the open but sentiment later turned
bearish.	
    The move came after data last week showed the world's No. 2
economy slowed further in April which followed the weakest
first-quarter growth in nearly three years.	
    "It's not about liquidity, it's about real demand. So the 
liquidity improvement will not help because there's simply no
demand out there," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at
Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.	
    There was already evidence of weakening demand in April when
China's copper imports fell nearly 19 percent to an eight-month
low, while its output of refined copper fell for the first time
since January.     	
    "In this environment, the RRR cut is bearish, not bullish,"
said a Singapore trader.       	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.2 percent to $7,920 a tonne by 0702 GMT, after falling as low
as $7,915.50, its weakest since April 16. It hit a high of
$8,085.50 earlier.	
    	
    The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slid nearly 2 percent to close at
56,260 yuan ($8,900) per tonne.	
    The July COMEX contract dropped 1.3 percent to
$3.5990 per lb.    	
    Thomas Lam, chief economist at DMG & Partners Securities,
believes the troubled euro zone, where Greece's political fate
is in doubt and a German vote pointed to growing opposition to
austerity steps, remains the main risk factor for markets.	
    "The key here for the euro zone is really credibility...As
long as this credibility remains shaky there is no reason for
markets to move in a more predictable fashion."	
   	
  Base metals prices at 0702 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7920.00    -93.00     -1.16      4.21
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    56260     -1080     -1.88      1.63
  HG COPPER JUL2     359.90     -4.90     -1.34      4.74
  LME Alum          2032.25    -12.75     -0.62      0.61
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    15990       -75     -0.47      0.92
  LME Zinc          1923.50    -24.50     -1.26      4.25
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14970      -145     -0.96      1.18
  LME Nickel       16988.00   -207.00     -1.20     -9.20
  LME Lead          2054.00    -18.00     -0.87      0.93
  SHFE PB FUT      15530.00    -70.00     -0.45      1.60
  LME Tin          20300.00   -175.00     -0.85      5.73
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1994
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

