FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-LME copper at 4-month low on Greece, China worries
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

METALS-LME copper at 4-month low on Greece, China worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - London copper hit fresh
four-month lows on Tuesday as investors steered clear of riskier
assets with no resolution in sight to Greece's political
distress that is compounding investor concerns about a slowing
Chinese economy.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dropped 0.9 percent to $7,767.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT, extending
its losing streak to a third session. The metal touched a low of
$7,763.50 earlier, its weakest since Jan. 12.	
    * At its highest point this year, at $8,765 in February,
copper was up as much as 15 percent on year after Greece
clinched a bailout deal to avoid a debt default. Now that gain
has thinned to just over 2 percent with Greece struggling to
form a coalition government that is key to its bailout-funded
recovery. 	
    * The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 55,340 yuan
($8,800) a tonne.	
    * Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to
stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation
away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the
proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they
can win. 	
    * Outside of Greece, investors are worried about a slowdown
in China, seeing Beijing's weekend move to cut banks' reserves
to boost lending as an affirmation that the world's No. 2
economy and top copper consumer is weakening further.    	
    * China is likely to cut the amount of cash lenders must
hold as reserves by another 100 basis points this year and lean
more on fiscal policy to support the economy's growth, which is 
likely to bottom out in the second quarter at 7.9 percent year
on year, a Reuters poll showed. 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * The euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar as
political impasse in Greece raised fear the country may renege
on bailout pledges and exit the currency bloc. 	
    * Asian shares fell as investors liquidated riskier assets
and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of
Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to ruin any progress
made so far to solve the euro zone debt crisis. 	
            
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0600  Germany   GDP flash yy             Q1     
 	
    0800  Italy     GDP prelim yy            Q1     
 	
    0900  EZ        GDP flash estimate yy    Q1     
 	
    0900  Germany   ZEW economic sentiment   May    
 	
    1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy     Weekly 
 	
    1230  U.S.      CPI yy, nsa              Apr    
 	
    1230  U.S.      Retail sales mm          Apr     
 	
    1400  U.S.      NAHB housing market indx May    
 	
    1400  U.S.      Business inventories mm  Mar    
 	
    	
  Base metals prices at 0107 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7767.25    -67.75     -0.86      2.20
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    55340      -920     -1.64     -0.04
  HG COPPER JUL2     351.90     -3.50     -0.98      2.42
  LME Alum          2021.00     -4.00     -0.20      0.05
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    15930       -60     -0.38      0.54
  LME Zinc          1906.00    -14.00     -0.73      3.31
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14850      -120     -0.80      0.37
  LME Nickel       16900.00     25.00     +0.15     -9.67
  LME Lead          2029.00     -6.50     -0.32     -0.29
  SHFE PB FUT      15410.00   -120.00     -0.77      0.82
  LME Tin          20050.00      0.00     +0.00      4.43
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1791
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.