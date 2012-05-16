FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper slips to 4-mth low on Greece woes
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2012

METALS-London copper slips to 4-mth low on Greece woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - London copper fell to a
four-month low on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth
consecutive session after the political crisis in Greece
deepened when Athens announced that it would hold a second round
of elections.	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dropped 0.6 percent to a four-month low of $7,712 per tonne,
before paring some losses to $7,739.75 by 0100 GMT.	
    * The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 55,490 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, near a four-month low of 55,280 yuan hit in
the previous session.	
    * News that Greece will hold a second election after
political leaders failed to form a coalition government added to
 uncertainty about its future, compounding investor worries
about the possibility of Greece's exit from the euro zone.
 	
    * Germany pulled the euro zone economy back from the brink
of recession at the start of 2012, but stagnation in France and
contraction in southern Europe has underlined the sharply
differing fortunes in a bloc labouring under the effects of
austerity. 	
    * NYSE Euronext is out of the race to buy the London
Metal Exchange, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after its reported
800 million pound (US$1.28 billion) bid was deemed too low.
 	
    * The head of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold said on
Tuesday that although copper markets were weaker than last year,
an expected jump in Chinese consumption should boost investment
to find new reserves.  	
    * Copper prices will be strong this year and the red
metal's market fundamentals remain solid, but volatile price
fluctuations are likely, Chile state copper giant Codelco's
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Keller said on Tuesday.
 	
    * Sales at U.S. retailers barely rose in April as the boost
from an unseasonably warm winter faded, pointing to some loss of
momentum in consumer spending early in the second quarter.
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    	
    * U.S. stocks fell for an eighth session in the past 10 on
Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in
Greece gave investors another reason for caution and sellers
came out in force late in the session. 	
    * The euro wallowed near a four-month trough against the
dollar hit in the previous session and the dollar index rose to
the highest level since mid-January. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0900  EZ        Inflation, final yy      Apr                      
 0900  EZ        Eurostat trade nsa, EUR  Mar                      
 1230  U.S.      Build permits: change mm Apr                      
 1230  U.S.      House starts mm: change  Apr                      
 1230  U.S.      Housing starts number mm Apr                      
 1315  U.S.      Industrial output mm     Apr                      
 2350  Japan     GDP qq annualised        Q1                       
       India     M3 Money Supply                                   
   PRICES	
    Base metals prices at 0100 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7739.75    -20.25     -0.26      1.84
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    55490      -460     -0.82      0.23
  HG COPPER JUL2     350.25     -1.50     -0.43      1.94
  LME Alum          2024.25     -0.75     -0.04      0.21
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    15985       -25     -0.16      0.88
  LME Zinc          1922.00    -12.00     -0.62      4.17
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14975       -50     -0.33      1.22
  LME Nickel       16950.00    -45.00     -0.26     -9.41
  LME Lead          2012.00      3.50     +0.17     -1.13
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15520.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          19900.00     90.00     +0.45      3.65
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1719
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3182 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
