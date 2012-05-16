FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper dips to 4-month low on Greece woes
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-London copper dips to 4-month low on Greece woes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Copper prices face further pressure in the short term
    * BHP sees commodity market cooling further
    * LME spot premium dips to 1-mth low; Shanghai in
backwardation
    * Coming up: U.S. industrial output, April; 1315 GMT

 (Adds details, comments; updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - London copper fell to a
4-month low on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth
consecutive session, as investors continued to shy away from
risky assets with the Greek political malaise threatening to
plunge Europe into a deeper financial mess.	
    Shanghai copper fell to its lowest since the end of
December, under pressure from both the political crisis in
Athens and concerns of a further slowdown in the Chinese
economy.  	
    The dollar hit a four-month high against a basket of
currencies at the expense of a weaker euro, weighing on
dollar-priced commodities as it makes them more expensive for
buyers holding other currencies. 	
    "There is more room on the downside for copper in the next
few weeks, while we wait for China data to be released in
mid-June and any consequential easing acts from the central
bank," said Judy Zhu, an analyst at Standard Chartered in
Shanghai.	
    Zhu said June could be a turning point for base metals if
more easing measures are deployed to boost growth.  
 	
    But the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton said it
expects commodity markets to cool further and that investors
have lost confidence in the longer-term health of the global
economy. 	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid
1.6 percent to $7,633.5, before recovering slightly to $7,639.25
per tonne by 0703 GMT.	
    The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell to as low as 54,660 yuan per
tonne, before closing the day down 2.2 percent to 54,690 yuan. 	
    	
    The factors supporting commodities and equities in previous
months, namely prospects of more U.S. monetary easing and
receding worries about the euro zone debt crisis, have largely
vanished, with a flare-up in the Greek political crisis and
China growth concerns taking the centre stage in recent weeks.	
    "With bullish factors gone and bearish factors prominent, it
would be a miracle if prices don't fall," a trader said.	
    The tightness in global physical copper market appeared to
have eased, with the spot-to-three-month premium on London
copper MCU0-3 dropping to a one-month low of $33 on Tuesday,
off 70 percent from last week's peak of $111.	
    Meanwhile, Shanghai's front-month contract had a premium of
660 yuan over the most-active August contract, though copper
demand has been disappointing in recent months.	
    "People aren't willing to sell on the physical market when
prices drop fast, so we are seeing some premium in spot prices,"
said Zhou Jie, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.	
    "So long as we don't see a shift in policy, the sluggish
trend in prices is not going to change."	
    In other news, NYSE Euronext is out of the race to
buy the London Metal Exchange, a spokesman said on Tuesday,
after its reported 800 million pound (US$1.28 billion) bid was
deemed too low.   	
    	
    Base metals prices at 0703 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7639.25   -120.75     -1.56      0.52
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    54690     -1260     -2.25     -1.21
  HG COPPER JUL2     345.65     -6.10     -1.73      0.60
  LME Alum          2013.00    -12.00     -0.59     -0.35
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    15900      -110     -0.69      0.35
  LME Zinc          1907.50    -26.50     -1.37      3.39
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14860      -165     -1.10      0.44
  LME Nickel       16805.00   -190.00     -1.12    -10.18
  LME Lead          1989.50    -19.00     -0.95     -2.24
  SHFE PB FUT      15255.00   -265.00     -1.71     -0.20
  LME Tin          19620.00   -190.00     -0.96      2.19
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1834
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
 SHFE third month
 	
 (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
