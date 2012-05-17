FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper rises after four-day slide, fragile gains
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 17, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper rises after four-day slide, fragile gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher for
the first time in five sessions on Thursday with a firmer euro
aiding its bounce from four-month lows in the previous session
amid a deepening debt crisis in Europe exacerbated by political
instability in Greece.	
    The modest gains in copper suggests many investors are wary
of bidding up prices aggressively given the contagion potential
of a euro zone without Greece, a slowdown in top copper consumer
China and the fragile state of the U.S. economy.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
gained 0.8 percent to $7,716 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after falling
to a session low of $7,625 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan.
10.	
    * The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.2 percent to 55,360 yuan
($8,800) a tonne, having slid to a 2012 low of 54,660 yuan in
the prior session.	
    * The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity
to some Greek banks which have not been successfully
recapitalised, highlighting the weak state of the banking sector
in the debt-laden country. 	
    * The World Bank said a decision by Greece to leave Europe's
common currency zone would raise big questions about the impact
on Spain, Italy and other euro zone countries with big debt
loads that are  undergoing structural reforms. The International
Monetary Fund warned of "extremely expensive" consequences not
just for Greece if the country were exit the currency bloc.
  	
    * "At this point, the nervous tone still evident in the
markets are telling us that the Europeans need to embark on a
series of stabilization initiatives, including ones that could
buffet the systems from the shock of a likely Greek exit from
the euro," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.	
    "Simply waiting for the results of the June 17th Greek
elections may be too late and risks widening the contagion into
Spain and Italy," Meir said.	
    * Several Federal Reserve policymakers last month thought
the U.S. central bank might need to do more to support the
economy if the recovery stumbles, reviving the possibility of a
third round of quantitative easing that would boost liquidity in
markets and prod investors to bet on risk assets.
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Asian shares steadied on Thursday from the previous day's
sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid
deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other
stressed euro zone economies. 	
    * The euro regained some ground versus the dollar on
Thursday after falling to a four-month trough after some banks
in Athens faced emergency funding needs. 	
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
    0430  Japan     Industrial output rev    Mar     	
    0700  Spain     Q1 GDP  	
    1230  U.S.      Jobless claims           Weekly     	
    1230  U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks	
    1400  U.S.      Leading indicators       April 	
    1400  U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index for May	
    1430  U.S.      EIA natural gas stocks   Weekly 
        	
  Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7716.00     61.00     +0.80      1.53
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    55360       670     +1.23      0.00
  HG COPPER JUL2     349.80      2.00     +0.58      1.80
  LME Alum          2040.00      5.00     +0.25      0.99
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16010       110     +0.69      1.04
  LME Zinc          1912.25     14.25     +0.75      3.64
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14965       105     +0.71      1.15
  LME Nickel       17000.00     -5.00     -0.03     -9.14
  LME Lead          1976.00      5.00     +0.25     -2.90
  SHFE PB FUT      15290.00     35.00     +0.23      0.03
  LME Tin          19600.00    -75.00     -0.38      2.08
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1708
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.