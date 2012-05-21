FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper extends gains; euro zone weighs
May 21, 2012

METALS-Copper extends gains; euro zone weighs

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Copper on Monday extended gains
from the previous session when bargain-hunting and
short-covering from investors pushed it up from four-month lows.	
    But market participants were still jittery about Europe's
debt woes, with political problems threatening to drive Greece
out of the euro zone and Spain's banks remaining mired in debt.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.6 percent to $7,695.25 a tonne by 0110 GMT, after
inching up on Friday.	
    * The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.8 percent to 55,650 yuan
($8,800) a tonne, after falling 0.4 percent the session before.	
    * Financial markets recovered some ground on Monday after
heavy losses last week, but investors remained wary about the
euro zone despite G8 leaders calling for Greece to stay in the
monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth. 
 	
    *  European officials are working on contingency plans in
case Greece bombs out of the euro zone, the EU's trade
commissioner said on Friday. 	
    * Copper net longs among money managers monitored by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fell by the largest
amount since start of April, reflecting weakening confidence in
commodities markets and mounting concerns on euro-zone concerns.
    	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The euro started the week on a subdued note and commodity
currencies remained mired at multi-month lows as investors found
little comfort in the G8's pledge to take all steps necessary to
combat financial turmoil. 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
1230  U.S.   Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April 	
    	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0110 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7695.25     45.25     +0.59      1.25
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    55650       420     +0.76      0.04
  LME Alum          2062.00     -6.00     -0.29      2.08
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    16085        65     +0.41      1.55
  HG COPPER JUL2     347.80      0.95     +0.27      1.22
  LME Zinc          1912.00     17.00     +0.90      3.63
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14975       120     +0.81      1.22
  LME Nickel       16940.00    115.00     +0.68     -9.46
  LME Lead          1966.75      0.75     +0.04     -3.35
  SHFE PB FUT         15200       125     +0.83     -0.59
  LME Tin          19645.00      0.00     +0.00      2.32
  LME/Shanghai arb    1077
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 	
($1 = 6.3284 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
