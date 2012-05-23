FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper comes off one-week high on Europe caution

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Copper retreated on Wednesday
from a one-week high hit in the previous session ahead of a
meeting of European leaders, with investors wary that a failure
to tackle the region's debt crisis will hit global demand for
industrial metals just as China is slowing and a U.S. recovery
is fragile.	
    There are nagging fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro
zone as well as concerns over contagion after ratings agency
DBRS put four euro zone countries -Spain, Italy, Portugal and
Ireland - on review for possible downgrade in case of Greece's
non-compliance with bailout conditions. 	
    At a summit later on Wednesday leaders from the European
Union are expected to discuss the idea of regional bonds jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.9 percent to $7,670 a tonne by 0111 GMT, giving up
some of the gains chalked up on Tuesday, which saw prices hit a
one-week high of $7,816.	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 55,190 yuan
($8,700) a tonne, after touching a one-week high of 56,130 yuan
on Monday. 	
    * Many traders closed their long positions ahead of an
informal summit of EU leaders late on Wednesday, which is
expected to discuss the idea of regional bonds jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states.  	
    * New French President Francois Hollande supports the
proposal but Germany's long-standing opposition is unlikely to
change, raising the risk of political deadlock in the euro zone.
  	
    * Ratings agency Fitch cuts Japan's sovereign rating to A
plus from AA, as a political stalemate dims the chance by the
world's third largest economy to curb its debt. 	
    * Ratings agency DBRS put the sovereign credit ratings for
Spain, Italy, Portugal and Ireland on review for possible
downgrade on Tuesday, citing the risk that Greece may not comply
with terms of its bailout program. 	
    * Lingering fears over a messy Greek exit from the euro zone
overshadowed a spot of good news from the indebted nation.
Greece's bank stability fund approved an 18 billion euro ($22.96
billion) injection to rescue its four largest banks on Tuesday.
An official said they would get the urgently needed funds as
soon Wednesday. 	
    * In the U.S., there were hopeful signs for the country's
economic recovery. The pace of sales for existing homes in April
rose to its fastest in nearly two years and a falloff in
foreclosures helped bring a surprise jump in prices.
 	
    * In tin, consumers pounced on inventories of the metal in
Malaysia as prices plunged this month, making it more attractive
to Chinese importers, and as they sought to avert any developing
bottlenecks at warehouse gates, trade and industry sources said.
 	
    	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh
measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead
of the EU summit, with renewed fears Greece would leave the euro
bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets. 	
    * The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in
Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close
to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on the
heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone.
 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0800 OECD latest economic outlook  	
1145  U.S.   ICSC chain stores yy     Weekly      	
1400  U.S.   Existing home sales      Apr          	
1400  EZ     Euro zone consumer confidence May 	
1400  U.S.   Richmond Fed manufacturing, services index  May  	
    	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0111 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7670.00    -69.00     -0.89      0.92
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    55190      -660     -1.18     -0.79
  LME Alum          2029.75      0.75     +0.04      0.48
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    16005       -70     -0.44      1.04
  HG COPPER JUL2     346.30     -2.40     -0.69      0.79
  LME Zinc          1897.75    -13.25     -0.69      2.86
  SHFE ZN FUT AUG2    14855       -90     -0.60      0.41
  LME Nickel       16900.00      0.00     +0.00     -9.67
  LME Lead          1945.00    -20.00     -1.02     -4.42
  SHFE PB FUT         15130       -80     -0.53     -1.05
  LME Tin          19550.00   -155.00     -0.79      1.82
  LME/Shanghai arb    1279
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 	
($1 = 6.3231 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

