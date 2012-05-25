FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper heads for 4th week of falls on growth concerns
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper heads for 4th week of falls on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on
Friday but remained on course for its fourth straight week of
declines as worries mount about a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone and on global economic growth.	
        
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was little changed at $7,613.25 a tonne by 0101 GMT, on track
for a 0.5 percent decline from the week before, its fourth
consecutive week in the red.	
    * The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 0.1 percent to 55,090 yuan
($8,700) a tonne.	
    * Service and manufacturing sectors in the euro zone
contracted for the ninth month in a row in May, while U.S.
manufacturing activity slowed and China's factories faltered,
deepening worries about the global economy. 	
    * At least half of euro zone governments as well as banks
and large companies are making contingency plans in case Greece
decides to leave the single currency area, even though the
preferred option is still for Athens to keep the euro.
 	
    * Further action by the Federal Reserve to stimulate the
U.S. recovery is not warranted for now because current growth is
making a dent in "slack" in the economy, including in the labour
market, the influential head of the New York Fed said on
Thursday. 	
    * Copper prices are likely to recover from recent falls as
Chinese demand for the metal is expected to continue to rise and
euro zone copper demand is no longer a decisive factor, said
Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer.
 	
    * Trafigura and U.S. aluminum producer Ormet
Corp have formed a joint venture to buy bauxite,
alumina and aluminum projects, they said on Thursday, as the
Swiss trading house builds a physical presence in the aluminum
market. 	
    * LME aluminium edged up 0.2 percent to $2,019,
heading for a 2.5-percent weekly fall, its biggest in two
months.	
    * Chilean state copper giant Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez
abruptly resigned on Thursday and will be replaced by CFO Thomas
Keller, just as the world's No. 1 copper producer is striving to
end a bitter contract dispute with global miner Anglo American. 
 	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       	
, or     	
    
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session
marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp
 gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the
outlook for tech spending. 	
    * The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on
Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which
showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt
crisis which saw the currency drop nearly two percent this week.
 	
        
    DATA/EVENTS	
 0645 France  Consumer confidence         May
 1355 US      ThomsonReuters/U.Mich final consumer sentiment May
 1930 US      CFTC commitment of traders  Weekly   
         
   PRICES    
  	
 Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7613.25      3.25     +0.04      0.17
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    55090       -60     -0.11     -0.49
  HG COPPER JUL2     343.85      0.90     +0.29      0.07
  LME Alum          2019.00      4.00     +0.20     -0.05
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15975        10     +0.06      0.82
  LME Zinc          1886.00      0.00     +0.00      2.22
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14750        00     +0.00     -0.30
  LME Nickel       16974.00   -101.00     -0.59     -9.28
  LME Lead          1948.25     -6.75     -0.35     -4.26
  SHFE PB FUT          0.00 -15130.00   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          19970.00      0.00     +0.00      4.01
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1192
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3447 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.