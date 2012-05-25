FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper heads for fourth weekly loss; China hopes support
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper heads for fourth weekly loss; China hopes support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China physical copper consumption shows signs of
improvement
    * Shanghai copper stocks down for 7th week to 4-month low
    * LME copper abandons $7,414 target - technicals
    * Coming up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders, weekly; 1930
GMT

 (Updates prices)	
    By Rujun Shen	
    SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - London copper was on course for
its fourth losing week, hit by worries about a possible Greek
exit from the euro zone although it edged up on Friday on hopes
of a pick-up in demand from China.	
     Data showing China's massive manufacturing sector contracted
for the seventh straight month in May followed a spate of
disappointing data in April, triggering hopes that of more
supportive policies from Beijing. 	
    "The logic in the market is that the worse economic data
becomes, the more likely the government will ease its policy,"
said Chen Dixi, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern
Chinese city of Shenzhen.	
    Beijing has given signals that it will do more to shore up
the economy. Earlier in the week, Premier Wen Jiabao said China
will set up policy fine-tuning to support the economy, a day
after the market buzzed with excitement when Beijing said it will
fast track approvals for investment in the resource-heavy
infrastructure sector.  	
    These policies will help copper demand improve in the second
half of the year, Chen said.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
inched up 0.2 percent to $7,625.75 a tonne by 0702 GMT, on track
for a 0.3 percent weekly decline, its fourth consecutive week in
the red.	
    The Shanghai Futures Exchange's most-traded September copper
contract reversed early losses and closed the day up 0.4
percent to 55,370 yuan ($8,700), finishing the week up 0.4
percent.	
        	
    	
    	
    PHYSICAL MARKET SHOWS TIGHTNESS	
    Shanghai copper spread remained in a backwardation, or a
situation where near-month contracts trade at a premium to the
far month. The front-month contract was trading at a 710
yuan premium to the most active contract.	
    Physical copper enjoyed a premium of up to 300 yuan to the
front-month futures contract due to the tightness in supply and
improving demand, dealers said.	
    "There's not much branded copper stocks in the market,
especially as the import spree is over now," said a
Shanghai-based dealer. "Copper consumption is improving, but
aluminum and zinc are quite miserable."	
    Shanghai copper stocks fell for the seventh straight week,
down 9.4 percent to a four-month low of 157,489 tonnes, down 31
percent from a 10-year high hit in mid March. CU-STX-SGH	
    LME aluminum edged up 0.2 percent to $2,018.75,
heading for a 2.2-percent weekly fall, its biggest in two months.	
    Trafigura and U.S. aluminum producer Ormet Corp
 have formed a joint venture to buy bauxite, alumina and
aluminum projects, they said on Thursday, as the Swiss trading
house builds a physical presence in the aluminum market.
 	
	
  Base metals prices at 0702 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7625.75     15.75     +0.21      0.34
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    55370       220     +0.40      0.02
  HG COPPER JUL2     344.15      1.25     +0.38      0.16
  LME Alum          2018.75      3.75     +0.19     -0.06
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    16025        60     +0.38      1.14
  LME Zinc          1886.75      0.75     +0.04      2.26
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14790        40     +0.27     -0.03
  LME Nickel       17043.00    -32.00     -0.19     -8.91
  LME Lead          1947.00     -8.00     -0.41     -4.32
  SHFE PB FUT      15155.00     25.00     +0.17     -0.85
  LME Tin          19775.00   -195.00     -0.98      2.99
  LME/Shanghai arb^    1037
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
 third month
 	
($1 = 6.3447 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

