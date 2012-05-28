METALS-Copper gains; Greek election hopes, China stimulus support

* Greece's pro-bailout party regains small lead - polls * Beijing to subsidise vehicle purchases in rural areas - govt source (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Copper extended gains on Monday, supported by a move towards riskier assets after surveys showing Greece's pro-bailout camps leading opinion polls helped calm fears of a disorderly exit from the euro bloc that could hit demand for industrial metals. Investors also cut net short positions in reaction to positive news that Beijing may subsidise vehicle purchases in rural areas, the latest of a number of moves signalling the Chinese government's attempts to stimulate the economy. But the euro zone's longer term debt problem is expected to limit gains in base metals as European politicians bicker over whether to issue euro bonds and as Spain struggles to manage its highly indebted banking sector. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.3 percent at $7,740 per tonne by 0715 GMT, although prices have dropped almost 8 percent this month. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.5 percent to 56,210 yuan ($8,900) per tonne, after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session. Shanghai copper prices have shed about 3.5 percent so far this month. "News such as the more conciliatory stance towards austerity conveyed by the Greeks in the weekend's opinion polls helped cheer the market this morning," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. Surveys showed on Saturday that Greece's conservatives have regained an opinion poll lead that would allow for the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone. In China, the government will soon resume paying subsidies to rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new, fuel-efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand amid a slowdown in the world's largest auto market, a government official told Reuters on Monday. The news, which follows a spate of reports about possible investment plans by Beijing, helped lift markets today, participants said. "The news is definitely positive, at least in the short term. Many shorts took the opportunity to close out their positions in base metals," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie. But traders warned that momentum for the current rally may be short term. "The rise today is mostly due to short-covering, with very few fresh longs in sight. I'm bullish on copper over the three- to six-month period, but I see LME prices hitting resistance around $7,850-$7,900 in the short term," the trader added. A Qingdao-based copper buyer said until more details were released on various investments and subsidies by Beijing, investors would wonder how these would stimulate domestic consumption in the longer term. "The earmarked investments and subsidies will create more demand for metals in the short term, but it remains to be seen how these projects will stimulate domestic consumption and help China restructure its economy, and if it will improve liquidity or just increase debt held by local governments," he said. Despite the positive news out of Greece, the euro zone remains a wild card to many investors, who worry that debt problems there will worsen and further crimp the region's demand for copper and other commodities. In a sign of continued political conflict among European leaders over how to deal with the debt crisis, German central bank chief Jens Weidmann dismissed French-backed calls for the use of euro bonds to boost economic growth in Europe. He said in an interview in French newspaper Le Monde that "this debate irritates me a bit". And while the region tries to keep Greece committed to the conditions of its bailout, another bailout recipient is showing signs of rejecting those conditions. Portugal is wrongly following a policy of "austerity at any price" and will need at least an extra year to reduce its budget deficit to the target established under a 78 billion euro ($98.1 billion) bailout, the leader of the opposition Socialists said. In a spot of good news, consumer sentiment in the United States rose to the highest level in more than four years in May as Americans stayed positive about the job market, while higher-income households were optimistic on wage increases, a survey released on Friday showed. Base metals prices at 0715 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7740.00 101.00 +1.32 1.84 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 56210 840 +1.52 1.04 LME Alum 2024.25 10.75 +0.53 0.21 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16045 20 +0.12 1.29 HG COPPER JUL2 349.20 4.40 +1.28 1.63 LME Zinc 1909.00 0.50 +0.03 3.47 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 15000 210 +1.42 1.39 LME Nickel 17101.00 51.00 +0.30 -8.60 LME Lead 1956.00 6.00 +0.31 -3.88 SHFE PB FUT 15300 145 +0.96 0.07 LME Tin 19850.00 100.00 +0.51 3.39 LME/Shanghai arb 984 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3439 Chinese yuan)