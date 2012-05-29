FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper slips, Spain debts weigh
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 2:08 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper slips, Spain debts weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Tuesday as
Spain's debt risk premium hit a euro-era high, reviving fears
that the euro zone's debt crisis may worsen and shear off the
region's demand for metals.	
    Sentiment was also dampened by comments from a Chinese
government economist that growth in the world's second largest
economy is likely to dip below 8 percent in the second quarter. 	
    The concerns offset easing worries on Monday over Greece's
commitment towards bailout conditions. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down $10 to $7,679 a tonne by 0135 GMT, snapping a
three-session winning streak during which it had risen 2 percent
by Monday's close.	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ticked down 0.7 percent to 55,830 yuan
($8,800) a tonne, after rising 1.5 percent on Monday. 	
    * Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent
danger level and Bankia shares hit record lows on Monday after
the government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed
putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender.
 	
    * China's annual economic growth is likely to dip below 8
percent in the second quarter and weakness could persist, a
government economist said on Monday, affirming rising
expectations that the Chinese economy would only hit a bottom in
June at the earliest. 	
    * Greece handed 18 billion euros ($22.6 billion) to its four
biggest banks on Monday, the finance ministry said, allowing the
stricken lenders to regain access to European Central Bank
funding. 	
    * Newedge, a broker owned by French banks Credit Agricole
 and Societe Generale, has told clients it
will do no new business in Greece, in the latest sign trading
houses are preparing for the country leaving the euro zone.
 	
    * Surveys on Saturday showed Greece's conservatives
regaining an opinion poll lead that would allow the formation of
a pro-bailout government. The news led to a small relief rally
on Monday.  	
    	
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                   	
    MARKET NEWS	
    *  Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief
rally from last week's heavy selling faltering quickly as a
surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries
about Europe's debt restructuring challenges. 	
    * The same concerns cause the euro to wobble near a two-year
low against the dollar on Tuesday. 	
                        	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
1230  U.S.  Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index April  	
1300  U.S.  CaseShiller 20 mm nsa   Mar             	
1400  U.S.  Consumer confidence     May     	
    	
                                                              
  Base metals prices at 0135 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7679.00    -10.00     -0.13      1.04
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    55830      -380     -0.68      0.36
  LME Alum          2022.75      0.75     +0.04      0.14
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    16020       -25     -0.16      1.14
  HG COPPER JUL2     347.00      2.20     +0.64      0.99
  LME Zinc          1908.00     -2.00     -0.10      3.41
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14955       -45     -0.30      1.08
  LME Nickel       17000.00      0.00     +0.00     -9.14
  LME Lead          1946.00      4.50     +0.23     -4.37
  SHFE PB FUT         15275       -25     -0.16     -0.10
  LME Tin          19800.00      5.00     +0.03      3.13
  LME/Shanghai arb     968
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                              
 ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.