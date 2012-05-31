FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper hits 2012 low, euro zone woes hurt
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper hits 2012 low, euro zone woes hurt

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - London copper dropped to its
lowest level for the year on Thursday, extending the previous
session's more than 2 percent fall, as investors continued to
exit riskier assets amid mounting worries about the euro zone
debt crisis.	
    Faded optimism over more stimulus packages in China and weak
data out of the U.S. property market also dragged down prices.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down $2.25 to $7,472.75 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after hitting
$7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29. 	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 54,440 yuan
($8,600) a tonne, bouncing off an earlier low of 54,280 yuan,
its lowest level since Dec. 20. 	
    * The European Commission threw Spain, the latest frontline
in Europe's debt war, two potential lifelines on Wednesday,
offering more time to reduce its budget deficit and direct aid
from a euro zone rescue fund to recapitalise distressed banks.
   	
    * Italy also paid a high price for the troubles of fellow
problem debtor Spain on Wednesday when its 10-year borrowing
costs topped 6 percent at auction, marking a new high since
January and casting a shadow over its funding plans.
 	
    * In Greece, latest polls showed parties for and against a
bailout neck-and-neck or very close to each another, ahead of a
June 17 election that may decide whether Greece remains in the
euro. 	
    * Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes
unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low, undermining some
of the recent optimism that the housing sector was touching
bottom. 	
    * China does not need massive fiscal stimulus to stabilise
growth and calm investors fretting that the global economy may
slip back into a similar crisis as 2008-2009, top policy
advisers said on Wednesday. 	
     * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                     	
    MARKET NEWS	
    * The euro hit a two-year low on Thursday over mounting
concerns Spain may need assistance to fix its leveraged banking
sector in a shrinking economy. 	
    * Asian shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Thursday as
surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that
more countries in the euro zone will be hit hard by the regions'
debt crisis. 	
   	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0600  Germany Retail sales yy real    Apr          
    	
0755  Germany Unemployment rate sa    May        	
0900  EZ      Inflation, flash yy     May       	
1215  U.S.    ADP Employment report   May 	
1230  U.S.    Preliminary Q1 GDP 	
1230  U.S.    Weekly jobless claims 	
1345  U.S.    Chicago PMI         	
    	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0116 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7472.75     -2.25     -0.03     -1.67
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    54440      -880     -1.59     -2.14
  LME Alum          2008.25      1.25     +0.06     -0.58
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15955       -25     -0.16      0.73
  HG COPPER JUL2     337.25     -1.75     -0.52     -1.85
  LME Zinc          1884.00     -9.00     -0.48      2.11
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14775      -120     -0.81     -0.14
  LME Nickel       16400.00    100.00     +0.61    -12.35
  LME Lead          1922.00      0.00     +0.00     -5.55
  SHFE PB FUT         15035       -95     -0.63     -1.67
  LME Tin          19770.00      0.00     +0.00      2.97
  LME/Shanghai arb     843
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
