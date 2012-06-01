FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper firmer, shrugs off China PMI data
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 1, 2012 / 2:46 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper firmer, shrugs off China PMI data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Friday,
supported by short covering after prices hit the lowest level of
the year in the prior session and as investors had priced in
disappointing Chinese manufacturing data in the world's biggest
consumer of the metal. 	
    Gains were likely to be limited, however, due to concerns
over the European debt crisis, which has escalated in recent
weeks on the prospect that Greece could exit the euro zone and
on worries over Spain's shaky finances. 	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
lifted 0.6 percent to $7,466.75 a tonne by 0146 GMT, after
sinking to its lowest level price of $7,403 in 2012 in the prior
session. 	
    * The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lifted 20 yuan to 54,550 yuan ($8,600)
a tonne after hitting a fresh 2012 low of 54,210 yuan earlier in
the session. It fell 1.4 percent on Thursday.	
    * "The markets had lowered its expectations of China's
economic performance in May over the past few sessions and had
priced in that pessimism along with fears over the euro zone.
Short-coverers and some fresh longs have started to come in, but
sentiment is still cautious," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie.	
    * China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to
50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April's
13-month high in the latest sign that output in the world's
second-biggest economy is cooling. 	
    *  The European Central Bank stepped up pressure on Thursday
for a joint guarantee for bank deposits across the euro zone,
saying Europe needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc's
debt crisis drives investors to flee risk. 	
    * Private payroll growth accelerated only slightly in May
and claims for jobless benefits rose last week, suggesting the
U.S. labor market recovery was stalling after a strong
performance early in the year. 	
    * Head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde
denied on Thursday a media report that the Fund was considering
contingency plans for a Spanish bailout. The report had caused
Wall Street stocks to sharply cut losses. 	
    * The Federal Reserve could resort to more quantitative
easing if the U.S. economy deteriorates, but this situation is
unlikely as it is on track for a moderate recovery, an official
of the U.S. central bank said on Thursday. 	
 	
     * For the top stories in metals and other news, click   	
, or 	
                     	
    MARKET NEWS	
    *  The euro hit a two-year low on Friday and was seen at
risk of falling further in coming weeks, dogged by worries that
Spain may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking
sector and fix its public finances. 	
    	
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
0230  China    HSBC Mfg PMI Final      May   	
0500  India    HSBC Markit Mfg PMI     May    	
0743  Italy    Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI    May         
 	
0753  Germany  Markit/BME Mfg PMI      May   	
0758  EZ       Markit Mfg PMI          May          
 	
1230  U.S.     Non-farm payrolls       May   	
1400  U.S.     ISM Manufacturing       May 	
1400  U.S.     Construction spending   April	
	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0146 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7466.75     41.75     +0.56     -1.75
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    54550        20     +0.04     -1.94
  LME Alum          2002.50      7.50     +0.38     -0.87
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15955       -10     -0.06      0.73
  HG COPPER JUL2     336.85      0.25     +0.09     -1.96
  LME Zinc          1884.25     13.25     +0.71      2.13
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14820        25     +0.17      0.17
  LME Nickel       16375.00    145.00     +0.89    -12.48
  LME Lead          1925.00      4.00     +0.21     -5.41
  SHFE PB FUT         15085        40     +0.27     -1.34
  LME Tin          19600.00      0.00     +0.00      2.08
  LME/Shanghai arb     873
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 	
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.