METALS-Copper hits six-month low on China economy fears
June 8, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-Copper hits six-month low on China economy fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Copper on sixth straight week of decline, longest in 2
years
    * Base metals fall on fear China rate cut presages bad data
    * Lack of hints for more U.S. stimulus also weigh
    * Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)	
    By Carrie Ho	
    SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - London copper hit a six-month
low on Friday, dragged down by concerns about slowing economic
growth in top consumer China and the lack of imminent measures
to boost the U.S. economy.	
    Copper is on track to extend its losing streak to a sixth
week, its longest such run in two years, as China's surprise
interest rate cut reflected the gravity of the slowdown in the
world's No. 2 economy that may be confirmed by a raft of data
due this weekend.	
    Three-month copper on the LME fell to as low as
$7,264.25 a tonne, a level not seen since Dec. 20, 2011. By 0813
GMT, it was down 2.8 percent at $7,284.50, and off half a
percent for the week.	
    The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lost 1.1 percent to close at 53,030
yuan ($8,300) a tonne. Shanghai copper fell 2.6 percent on week.	
    China surprised investors on Thursday with its first
interest rate cut since late 2008 that initially buoyed
financial markets, until worries emerged that the move may be
aimed at pre-empting a slew of gloomy economic data for
May.   	
    "Investors are not too keen to buy copper now as it's hard
to see where the bottom is. China's interest rate cut gave rise
to the sense that the economy has slowed down more than expected
in May," said a Shanghai-based copper investor.	
    "On top of this, we know the euro zone debt crisis will
continue to ferment and pressure prices."    	
    Fears about the state of the Chinese data, which will
include inflation, industrial production as well as commodity
trade and output, triggered a slide in commodity prices, which
were already heading lower after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke offered few hints that further monetary stimulus
was imminent.     	
    "China added gloom to disappointment over no hints of fresh
monetary easing in Bernanke's speech and no new policy action by
euro zone leaders to manage their debt crisis," a Qingdao-based
copper buyer said.	
    Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said Europe was ready
to act to ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit
rating was cut by three notches amid expectations it may soon
seek EU help for banks beset by bad debts. 	
        	
  Base metals prices at 0813 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7284.50   -210.50     -2.81     -4.15
  SHFE CU FUT SEP2    53030      -610     -1.14     -4.21
  HG COPPER JUL2     328.90     -8.15     -2.42     -4.28
  LME Alum          1970.00    -22.00     -1.10     -2.48
  SHFE AL FUT SEP2    15865       -25     -0.16      0.13
  LME Zinc          1874.00    -35.00     -1.83      1.57
  SHFE ZN FUT SEP2    14710       -10     -0.07     -0.57
  LME Nickel       16260.00   -335.00     -2.02    -13.09
  LME Lead          1893.75    -23.25     -1.21     -6.94
  SHFE PB FUT      14965.00    -85.00     -0.56     -2.09
  LME Tin          19500.00   -450.00     -2.26      1.56
  LME/Shanghai arb^     953
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
 ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
