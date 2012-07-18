FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-METALS-Copper rises; gains seen limited
July 18, 2012 / 4:57 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-METALS-Copper rises; gains seen limited

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Removes incorrect references to 1.2 pct loss in copper on
Tuesday)
    * LME copper up on renewed hope of U.S. stimulus
    * Bernanke does not rule out future stimulus
    * China's FDI inflows fall 3 pct y-o-y in H1 2012
    * Coming Up: U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun; 1230 GMT

    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Copper traded higher on
Wednesday, but gains are likely to be capped after the U.S.
Federal Reserve gave few concrete hints of future stimulus
measures for the world's largest economy. 
    Investors worried about the global economy after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke painted a bleak picture of U.S. economic
prospects and as the euro zone struggles with debt problems.
    In addition, China, the world's second-largest economy and
biggest metals consumer, faces its slowest growth in three
years.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.4 percent to $7,627 per tonne by 0442 GMT, after it gave up
gains on Tuesday. 
    "LME copper prices tumbled last night after Bernanke failed
to offer any fresh stimulus as some have hoped, but people later
realised that things aren't so bad since there is still a chance
the Fed will roll out more easing policies in the future," said
one Shanghai-based trader.
    Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy's
prospects, but gave few concrete clues on whether the U.S.
central bank was moving closer to a fresh round of monetary
stimulus. 
    "With few trading cues and many speculators still focused on
trading agricultural futures, LME copper is likely to stay
within a tight range of $7,550-$7,750 in the short term,"
another Shanghai-based trader said. 
    The most-active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 55,630 yuan
($8,700) per tonne by its midday close, paring gains after
opening higher and touching a session peak of 56,100 yuan. 
    "The shorts descended on Shanghai copper after its strong
open. It was probably due to the feeling that Shanghai was
overpriced compared to London as it didn't fall as much as LME
copper in the previous session," said the second trader.
    Also weighing on prices are nagging worries over the global
economy, which is battling with a triple whammy of a shaky U.S.
recovery, a fermenting euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth
in China.
    Highlighting mounting concerns about China's sagging
economy, Premier Wen Jiabao said the country's job market could
turn for the worse and the government needed to step up efforts
to create more jobs. 
    Foreign direct investment in China has already fallen 3
percent in the first half of 2012 versus last year.
 
    In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti expressed
serious concern on Tuesday over a possible default by autonomous
region Sicily, and Greece's coalition government will seek a
bridging loan to tide it over while it scrambles to find 11.7
billion euros of spending cuts to pull a derailed bailout plan
back on track.  
    In industry news, a U.S. senator suggested that U.S.
regulators block JPMorgan Chase & Co's plan for an
exchange-traded fund (ETF) physically backed by copper, fearing
it would create a boom-and-bust cycle in the market.
    On the supply side, mining giant BHP Billiton
  reported annual copper output growth of 15
percent in the June quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
 

                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0402 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7626.00     31.00     +0.41      0.34
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    55630      -300     -0.54      0.00
  LME Alum          1909.00      5.00     +0.26     -5.50
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15545       -35     -0.22     -1.86
  HG COPPER SEP2     345.60      0.05     +0.01      0.58
  LME Zinc          1874.25      9.25     +0.50      1.59
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14800        00     +0.00      0.03
  LME Nickel       16086.00    -14.00     -0.09    -14.02
  LME Lead          1893.25     -0.75     -0.04     -6.97
  SHFE PB FUT         14995        35     +0.23     -1.93
  LME Tin          18800.00    -95.00     -0.50     -2.08
  LME/Shanghai arb    1178
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 ($1=6.3729 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

