METALS-Copper steady after positive U.S., China housing data
July 19, 2012 / 2:57 AM / in 5 years

METALS-Copper steady after positive U.S., China housing data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Copper held steady on Thursday
after better-than-expected housing data from the United States
and China, eased concerns over the impact on demand from a
slowdown in the global economy.
    But investors are expected to remain cautious, capping
gains, with an eye on the euro zone after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's comments that a solution to the bloc's problems
was not yet in sight, rekindling fears about the grouping's
finances. 
              
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.2 percent to $7,655 per tonne by 0136 GMT, extending
modest gains after ending the prior session up 0.6 percent.
    * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 55,880 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, after falling 0.3 percent previously.
    * Home prices in China, the world's biggest consumer of
industrial metals, broke eight straight months of declines in
June in a tentative sign that pro-growth policies are gaining
traction in the world's second-biggest economy, now in its
longest sequential slowdown since the global financial crisis.
 
    * Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to the
fastest pace in more than three years, lending a helping hand to
an economy that has shown worrisome signs of cooling.
 
    * Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited in a
media report reignited worries about the euro zone, just as
German lawmakers gather to vote on Berlin's contribution to a
euro zone aid package for Spain's ailing banks. 
    "We have not yet shaped the European project so that we can
be sure that everything will turn out well, we still have work
to do," Merkel was quoted in a media report as saying. 
    * Greek coalition leaders agreed to meet next week to hammer
out almost 12 billion euros worth of austerity cuts demanded by
the near-bankrupt country's lenders after a deal proved elusive
at an initial round of talks on Wednesday.  
    *  Economic growth in the United States cooled in June and
early July and hiring grew at a tepid pace in much of the
country, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or 
                     
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits
from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings. 
 
    *  The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained
under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel underlined fears about the euro zone debt crisis. 
 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230  U.S.  Jobless claims                        
1400  U.S.  Existing home sales                   
1400  U.S.  Leading indicators                    
1400  Philadelphia Fed business activity index       
      European Central Bank governing council meeting    
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0136 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7655.00     18.00     +0.24      0.72
  SHFE CU FUT NOV2    55880       120     +0.22      0.45
  LME Alum          1910.00      1.00     +0.05     -5.45
  SHFE AL FUT OCT2    15570        05     +0.03     -1.70
  HG COPPER SEP2     347.20     -0.20     -0.06      1.05
  LME Zinc          1871.00      3.00     +0.16      1.41
  SHFE ZN FUT OCT2    14800        15     +0.10      0.03
  LME Nickel       16100.00      0.00     +0.00    -13.95
  LME Lead          1900.00    -10.00     -0.52     -6.63
  SHFE PB FUT            0    -14960   -100.00   -100.00
  LME Tin          18800.00      0.00     +0.00     -2.08
  LME/Shanghai arb    1164
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
 ($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
